Automation Equipment Leader Duravant expands Packaging Group with Acquisition of Pattyn

Duravant LLC ("Duravant"), a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the protein processing, food sorting and handling, packaging, and material handling sectors, announced the completion of its acquisition of the Pattyn Group BV ("Pattyn"), a leading manufacturer of packaging automation systems headquartered in Bruges, Belgium. The transaction was first announced on February 7, 2025, and was completed today.

With over 70 years of expertise, Pattyn is a trusted partner for companies looking to automate bulk packaging operations in industries ranging from food and ingredients to non-food applications. Pattyn has been a world-renowned brand specializing in bag-in-box packaging technology, and their comprehensive end-of-line solutions span the entire packaging process from case erecting and bag inserting to weigh filling, bag and case closing, and palletizing.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Pattyn to the Duravant family," said Mike Kachmer, Chairman and CEO of Duravant. "Pattyn's robust portfolio of high-quality packaging technologies and their steadfast focus on delivering value-driven solutions align perfectly with Duravant's commitment to customer success. This partnership opens up incredible opportunities for collaboration with our Operating Companies across Duravant, enhancing our ability to serve a global customer base with innovative and reliable automation solutions."

With six specialized manufacturing sites across Belgium, France, and Spain, Pattyn designs, builds and customizes fully integrated solutions backed by comprehensive end-to-end support. Along with their sales and service divisions in North America and Asia, Pattyn provides lifetime resources for equipment and consumables to customers in five continents.

"Pattyn shares Duravant's culture and customer focused mindset, and we see tremendous opportunity to advance our strategic priorities at unprecedented speed," said Stan Pattyn who leads the company. "Duravant's global reach and foothold in fast-growing end markets such as protein processing creates a powerful platform for further expansion and innovation. We're also excited to leverage the investments Duravant is making in emerging markets such as Brazil, Mexico, Thailand, China and India to better support customers in those regions."

"As customers around the world strive for smarter, safer, and more efficient production, Pattyn continues to lead the way with packaging systems that meet the demands of today and the challenges of tomorrow," said Mike Kachmer. "Their ability to innovate and adapt has been at the core of their success."

Pattyn's Industry Leading Portfolio

Pattyn's core expertise lies in bag-in-box solutions with bag sealing, case erecting, case closing, and palletizing. From high-performance bagmaker-inserters for made-to-measure bags or compact units for pre-made bags on a reel, Pattyn ensures every bag fits perfectly into its container.

Pattyn provides specialized weigh filling solutions for semi-liquids, bulk solids, butter, tobacco and other products. Through advanced software, Pattyn produces fixed-weight boxes ensuring precise weight accuracy.

Through their dedicated Bakery Division, Pattyn designs high volume packaging lines for bread, pastry and frozen dough with cutting-edge counting and picking solutions that use 3D vision and robotic pick place technology to accurately count and handle products.

Pattyn has specialized knowledge in designing and manufacturing large volume bag-in-box filling lines for big bags and octabins, primarily serving large-scale customers in (petro)chemical, food production and other industrial sectors.

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales, and service facilities throughout North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end automation solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management, and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and support through the Duravant Lifecycle Services network, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the protein processing, food sorting and handling, packaging, and material handling sectors. Duravant's market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability, and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com

About Pattyn

Headquartered in Bruges, Belgium, Pattyn Group is a manufacturer and service provider of innovative and highly engineered packaging automation equipment specializing in modular solutions for counting, weighing, filling, and bag-in-a-box applications. Since 1952, the company serves the B2B packaging segment and a diverse customer base that includes food and non-food producers in over 80 countries worldwide. Committed to fostering lifetime partnerships, Pattyn designs and delivers turnkey packaging lines with innovative modular designs that deliver custom solutions. The company provides aftermarket support with consumables, parts, and comprehensive service programs. With six manufacturing sites in Belgium, France, and Spain, and sales and service hubs in the United States and Asia, Pattyn partners with their customers to improve the efficiency, performance, and quality of their industrial packaging needs. For more information, visit www.pattyn.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250528586062/en/

Contacts:

Eleni Yianas

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Duravant

Eleni.yianas@duravant.com