Mittwoch, 28.05.2025
28.05.2025 19:53 Uhr
DON'T NOD Unveils First Demo and Gameplay Trailer for The Lonesome Guild

Players can discover the world of Etere and fight loneliness with their party

Paris, May 28, 2025 - DON'T NOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, has today released the first demo for their upcoming action-RPG The Lonesome Guild. The Steam demo, as well as a brand-new gameplay trailer, debuted at the AG French Direct conference. The demo will also be part of the upcoming Steam Next Fest in June.

Watch the Gameplay Trailer here: https://youtu.be/r8AHqZlR2vQ

This new trailer provides a first glimpse into the game's blend of thrilling real-time combat, exploration, and puzzle-solving. The Lonesome Guild is a single-player top-down ARPG developed by Italian indie studio Tiny Bull Studios. Embodying Ghost, a spirit who wakes to find they hold no memories, players will create their own 'lonesome guild' of ragtag adventurers, in order to work together to rid the mysterious world of Etere of loneliness, corrupted by a creeping mist.

About the Game

As a creeping mist spreads, you must gather a ragtag party of six companions, each with unique abilities, stories, and struggles. Seamlessly switch between them in battle and exploration, forging bonds that unlock powerful combos and heartfelt moments by the campfire. Enjoy dynamic combat, puzzle-solving, and a world brimming with secrets.

The Lonesome Guild will release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in Fall 2025.

Assets for The Lonesome Guild are available here. DON'T NOD fans can already wishlist the game on Steam, and stay updated through the official website, Instagram, Tik tok, Facebook, and X. You can also follow Tiny Bull Studios on X and Instagram.


About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM, JusantTM and Lost Records: Bloom & RageTM as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD
Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer

Agathe MONNERET
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr

Amaury DUGAST
Press relations
Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr


About Tiny Bull Studios

Tiny Bull Studios is an independent Italian game developer based in Turin, crafting unique and immersive experiences across various genres. Known for its innovative approach to storytelling and gameplay, the studio explores deep narratives and distinctive aesthetics with projects such as Blind and the Omen Exitio saga.

Tiny Bull Studios has collaborated with leading publishers and institutions, securing Creative Europe funding twice to support its creative vision.

