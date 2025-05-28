Neutral Announces Groundbreaking for Neutral 1005 N Edison St Project, Tallest Mass Timber Building in the United States to Take Place June 16, 2025

The Milwaukee, WI, residential with retail project charts a path for greener high rises with an innovative, sustainable mass timber construction process

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Neutral, the Madison-based real estate developer with a focus on innovative, long-term sustainability, announces an official groundbreaking ceremony for their 1005 N Edison St project, set to become the tallest mass timber building in the United States. An on-site event with speeches by Neutral CEO, Nathan Helbach, and remarks from distinguished guests, including Milwaukee Mayor, Cavalier Johnson, will be hosted on June 16, starting at 2:30 p.m. onsite.

Neutral 1005 N Edison St

Visualization of Neutral 1005 N Edison St

When it opens, Neutral Edison will be 31 stories, with 350 residential apartments (studio, one-, two-, and three-bedrooms), as well as approximately 7,200 square feet of complementary retail space, to downtown Milwaukee. The project will offer tenants a lifestyle focused on health and well-being, including a full floor devoted to a membership club with a fitness center, health clinic, spa, pool, and sauna. The first floor will be a membership workspace and cafe facing the riverwalk with an organic grocery store, and the top floor lounge will offer a demo kitchen, community garden, and entertainment deck with private dining rooms.

The project blends exposed mass timber with natural materials and state-of-the-art ventilation systems, creating an environment that nurtures both resident well-being and environmental sustainability. Mass timber - a durable and sustainably engineered wood product - has numerous benefits for the environment, the consumer, and the developer. In producing far fewer carbon emissions than conventional steel or concrete construction, mass timber absorbs carbon dioxide. From a development point of view, mass timber also means less weight and construction waste.

The materials used to build Neutral Edison are estimated to reduce the embodied carbon footprint and energy consumption by over 45% compared to conventional buildings of the same typology and use. It will pursue Passive House certification following the PHIUS 2021 Core Standard, one of the leading and strictest certifications for energy-efficient buildings. Neutral Edison will also pursue Living Building Challenge 4.0. Core Certification, focused on sustainable buildings and overall resident well-being.

"With the growing interest in longevity and wellness, we are one of the top major projects in the housing rental market offering living environments with this level of on-site health services and attention to sustainability," said Neutral CEO Nate Helbach. "This unique integration is possible through our dedication to investing in enduring quality, community and resident wellbeing."

"Using mass timber technology in conjunction with a low carbon, high performing envelope, Neutral Edison sets a new standard for sustainable building design and construction practices," said Daniel Glaessl, Partner & Chief Product Officer. "We couldn't be more excited for the launch of this property with first in class offerings for healthy and intentional living."

Groundbreaking Timeline on June 16, 2025:

2:30 PM Event begins (at 1005 N Edison St, Milwaukee, WI)

3 PM Welcome speeches by Neutral CEO and remarks by Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Alderman Robert Bauman

3:15 PM Ceremonial groundbreaking and photos

3:30 - 4 PM Media interviews

ABOUT NEUTRAL

Neutral is a real estate developer building ground-up market-rate multifamily assets in the Midwest region, which has gained global acclaim as one of the leaders in real estate focused on sustainability, resident health, and well-being. Neutral buildings use mass timber and meet the industry's most rigorous sustainability certifications. Neutral recently completed Bakers Place projects with 206 rental units in downtown Madison, WI.

Headquartered in Madison, Neutral was founded in 2020 by Nate Helbach and Matt Frazer.

For more information, visit www.neutral.us

