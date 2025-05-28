Unpaid Taxes Could Put Your Passport at Risk - Clear Start Tax Explains IRS Travel Restrictions

Clear Start Tax Warns That Tax Debt May Result in Passport Denial or Revocation - and What Taxpayers Can Do About It

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / If you owe back taxes to the IRS, your next trip abroad could be in jeopardy. According to Clear Start Tax, a trusted tax resolution firm, the IRS has the legal authority to restrict or revoke a taxpayer's passport when unpaid federal tax debt reaches a certain threshold.

Under a 2015 law known as the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, the IRS can certify "seriously delinquent tax debt" to the U.S. State Department, triggering a block on passport renewal or even revocation. For frequent travelers, business professionals, or anyone planning international travel, the consequences can be both unexpected and severe.

What Counts as "Seriously Delinquent Tax Debt"?

According to IRS guidelines, seriously delinquent tax debt includes:

An unpaid federal tax balance of $62,000 or more (adjusted annually for inflation)

A final notice of intent to levy has been issued

The taxpayer has not entered into a resolution such as an installment agreement or offer in compromise

"Most taxpayers don't realize that unresolved tax debt can directly impact their ability to travel," said the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. "We've assisted clients who were surprised to learn their passport applications were denied due to IRS enforcement-and it often happens at the worst possible time."

Who Is Most Likely to Face Passport Restrictions?

Clear Start Tax notes that taxpayers most likely to be impacted by passport restrictions include:

Those with longstanding back tax balances

Individuals who have ignored multiple IRS notices

Taxpayers unaware of their debt reaching the enforcement threshold

Business owners or self-employed individuals with multiple years of unpaid returns

How to Avoid Losing Passport Privileges

Fortunately, travel restrictions can often be lifted once the taxpayer enters into a formal resolution with the IRS. Clear Start Tax helps clients prevent or reverse passport actions through programs such as:

Installment Agreements - Formal monthly payment plans to regain good standing

Offer in Compromise (OIC) - Settle the debt for less than what's owed

Currently Not Collectible (CNC) status - Pause collections due to financial hardship

Immediate case review and IRS communication for urgent travel situations

"Passport holds can be resolved-but only if you act before your departure date," added the Head of Client Solutions. "We help clients resolve tax issues quickly so travel plans aren't disrupted."

Clear Start Tax: Helping Taxpayers Stay on Track-And On the Move

Whether you're planning a vacation, traveling for work, or renewing your passport for future use, tax debt should never be a reason to miss out. Clear Start Tax provides:

Full IRS account review to assess passport risk

Resolution strategies tailored to urgency and financial status

Ongoing compliance support to prevent future restrictions

Fast-tracked communication with the IRS when timing matters

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a full-service tax liability resolution firm that serves taxpayers throughout the United States. The company specializes in assisting individuals and businesses with a wide range of IRS and state tax issues, including back taxes, wage garnishment relief, IRS appeals, and offers in compromise. Clear Start Tax helps taxpayers apply for the IRS Fresh Start Program, providing expert guidance in tax resolution. Fully accredited and A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, the firm's unique approach and commitment to long-term client success distinguish it as a leader in the tax resolution industry.

