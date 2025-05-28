BNK Invest, Inc.: Useful Investor Tool Highlights, From BNK Invest

Below are selected examples of highlighted websites providing useful free investor tools…

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / "We at BNK Invest are proud to have provided well-received financial research websites to the public for decades. Each of our sites brings its own specific utility to investors targeting different nice areas," said the company's Chief Operating Officer. "Below are selected examples of highlighted websites providing useful free investor tools."

Dividend Channel - at www.DividendChannel.com - is a dividend stock research website aimed at financial advisors and retail investors looking to maximize the investment opportunities in dividend paying stocks. The site includes a number of ground-breaking features that allow investors to dig deeper into interesting dividend stocks, including the site's "DividendRank" system. Investors can also sign up to receive Dividend Alerts by email, for new dividend declarations and upcoming ex-dividend and payment dates.

Historical PE Ratio - at www.HistoricalPERatio.com - focuses on price to earnings ratios. Equally important to a stock's earnings level is that stock's valuation; and a popular way to measure valuation is the ratio comparing the stock's trading price against its earnings. Hence the term "PE Ratio" - this stands for price-to-earnings ratio. Knowing a stock's current PE ratio is important, but it is even better to have the expanded context of also knowing that stock's historical PE ratio. In this way, investors can compare today's PE against the past.

ValueForum - at www.ValueForum.com - is an open discussion forum community that any serious investor is welcome to join to discuss undervalued stocks and investing strategies. Launched in 2003, the site's motto is to be the community for value and income investors who don't swim with the crowd. Affectionately known as "VF," Value Forum is home to hundreds of investors who collaborate to research, discuss, and perform due diligence on value stocks and strategies, using the site's unique tools and features including over 100 message board discussion topics, a stock ratings system with over 1000 rated stocks, quarterly and year-long stock picking contests, group polls, shared portfolios, a group calendar system, and other online collaboration tools.

Benfords Law Stocks - at www.BenfordsLawStocks.com - the Benford's Law Stocks website provides a unique look into public company SEC filings, by studying their conformity to the expected Benford's Law distribution of numbers. Read our introduction to learn about Benford's Law and why it works, then look up your own stocks to learn their "Benford's Law Stocks Score."

About BNK Invest, Inc.

The websites referenced in this article is owned and operated by online media company BNK Invest, Inc. BNK provides a number of investment research and news websites to the public, aimed at empowering investors to better research individual stocks and strategies.

Contact Information:info@bnkinvest.com

SOURCE: BNK Invest, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/useful-investor-tool-highlights-from-bnk-invest-1032827