Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Bank Announces Strategic Leadership Hires to Strengthen Fraud Prevention and Operations

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Chesapeake Bank is pleased to announce the strategic leadership hires of Grant Garber as Assistant Vice President, Director of Fraud Prevention, and Nate Cobb as Assistant Vice President, Director of Operations. These leadership additions reflect the bank's continued investment in security, operational excellence, and customer protection.

Grant Garber holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Mary Washington and is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), underscoring his deep commitment to regulatory excellence and financial integrity. At Chesapeake Bank, he will lead the newly established in-house Fraud Prevention department, reinforcing the bank's proactive approach to safeguarding customers and assets.

Nate Cobb joins Chesapeake Bank as Director of Operations, bringing a strong background in operations management from his tenure at Village Bank and Village Bank Mortgage Corporation, where he held similar leadership roles since 2011. Nate will oversee the bank's operational framework and collaborate closely with the Fraud Prevention team to ensure seamless integration and enhanced efficiency across departments.

"We are fortunate to have Grant and Nate with us," said Becky Foster, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Corporate Secretary at Chesapeake Bank. "The knowledge and expertise they bring to the table will help us enhance our deposit fraud defenses and operations controls for a more enhanced customer experience."

These appointments come on the heels of Chesapeake Bank recently being awarded the prestigious AARP BankSafe Trained Seal, a recognition that highlights the bank's commitment to protecting older customers from financial exploitation and fostering a culture of vigilance and care. A press release highlighting Chesapeake Bank being one of 193 financial institutions being awarded this effort can be found here.

ABOUT CHESAPEAKE BANK

Chesapeake Bank, founded in 1900, is a subsidiary of Chesapeake Financials Shares (CFS: CPKF), headquartered in the Northern Neck, also serving the Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg, Richmond, Chesterfield, and Peninsula communities. The company also offers credit processing and ABL financing. Named by American Banker as one of the Top Community Banks since 2007, and a Best Bank to Work For since 2013, employing 290+. Visit: www.ches.bank

Contact: Matthew Suttmiller

msuttmiller@ches.bank

757-941-3036

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/chesapeake-bank-announces-strategic-leadership-hires-to-strengthen-f-1032833