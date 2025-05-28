Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning web development agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, announces a growing emphasis on performance-optimized web development projects aimed at helping U.S. brands improve their Core Web Vitals. By aligning technical development with SEO gains, Digital Silk is potentially supporting businesses in enhancing site speed, responsiveness and visual stability - all factors Google considers when ranking websites.





In today's digital market, U.S. brands are under increasing pressure to meet Core Web Vitals benchmarks, as studies show that slow-loading websites can reduce conversion rates by up to 20%. With mobile users accounting for nearly 60% of global web traffic, companies prioritizing performance optimization have the potential to increase organic visibility and improve user engagement.

Integrating Technical Excellence with SEO Strategy

Digital Silk's recent web development projects center on three critical areas:

By tightly integrating these technical pillars with SEO strategies, Digital Silk's teams are developing websites that may rank higher in search results while delivering measurable user experience improvements.

Expert Insight

"Our web development approach goes beyond aesthetics," says Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "We focus on the performance metrics that can help our clients potentially improve SEO outcomes and user satisfaction. With Google's Core Web Vitals playing a key role in rankings, development choices now directly influence digital marketing success."

Quick Facts on Core Web Vitals & U.S. Digital Growth

Google reports that a 0.1-second site speed improvement can increase conversion rates by 8%

can increase conversion rates by According to Deloitte, 70% of consumers say site speed impacts their willingness to buy online

say site speed impacts their willingness to buy online The U.S. digital ad market is projected to grow by 6.8% in 2025, reaching over $320 billion

Looking Ahead

Digital Silk's performance-driven web development services continue to evolve alongside Google's evolving algorithms and user expectations. By aligning SEO objectives with technical execution, the agency is helping brands stay competitive in a rapidly shifting digital environment.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk, is an award-winning web development agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to drive more conversions and digital marketing services to boost awareness and engagement.

