28.05.2025
Cereals Canada Launches its 2025 Growing Season Progress Report

Global buyers use the interactive report to stay informed.

WINNIPEG, MB, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Canada's 2025 spring wheat crop underway, Cereals Canada has resumed regular updates to its interactive Growing Season Progress Report. The report will continue to be updated until harvest is complete across all three Prairie provinces.

Cereals Canada Logo

View the report: https://cerealscanada.ca/growing-season-progress/

"The Growing Season Progress Report includes information about Western Canadian wheat, including environmental factors that could impact crop quality or development," says Leif Carlson, director of market intelligence and trade policy. "We encourage global customers of Canadian wheat, as well as Canadians and members of the value chain, to visit the report for timely updates on the 2025 Prairie wheat crop as it develops."

Cereals Canada works with provincial departments of agriculture in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba throughout the growing season to gather information on seeding, crop conditions and quality, and harvest progress for spring wheat. The information is compiled and presented in an interactive, user-friendly format with maps, provincial highlights, and links to crop reports. Historical data for the past five years is also available for comparison purposes.

"With most wheat acres located in the Prairies, the report provides global buyers with a glimpse into how the Canadian wheat crop is progressing, from seeding to harvest," says Carlson. "Global customers want to be kept informed about how the Canadian wheat crop is progressing over the growing season. We make it easy for them to quickly get all their information in one place."

Watch Matilda van Aggelen, market and trade specialist, introduce the 2025 Growing Season Progress Report: https://youtu.be/Qz0T0smubnE?si=ORrzoH4miH0zrR2f

About Cereals Canada
Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability. cerealscanada.ca

For further information, please contact: Ellen Pruden, Vice President of Communications and Value Chain Relations, E: epruden@cerealscanada.ca, C: 204-479-0166

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698087/Cereals_Canada_Cereals_Canada_Launches_its_2025_Growing_Season_P.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cereals-canada-launches-its-2025-growing-season-progress-report-302467374.html

