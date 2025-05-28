Anzeige
Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Employees Celebrate Menstrual Hygiene Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Kimberly-Clark is celebrating Menstrual Hygiene Day by sharing pictures of our dedicated employees from two of our feminine care manufacturing facilities: Neenah Cold Spring in the U.S. and Nogales, Mexico. They're wearing the menstruation bracelet - a symbol to spark open, stigma-free conversations about periods.

An estimated 500 million women and girls around the world lack access to the resources and support they need to manage their periods safely and with dignity, affecting their health but also educational and income-earning opportunities with significant global economic impact. At Kimberly-Clark, we're committed to advancing menstrual health, breaking the stigma and driving awareness through our products and brands, partnerships and community programs.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the seventh year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

Original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kimberly-clark-employees-celebrate-menstrual-hygiene-day-1032952

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
