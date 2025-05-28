Authorium Selected by California for GenAI-Enabled Legislative Analysis

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Today, Authorium , the cloud-based technology company that delivers its eponymous end-to-end platform for government administrative operations,announced that they have been selected to implement a GenAI-enabled solution to efficiently and accurately develop legislative bill analyses utilizing existing documents and other publicly available information for the California Department of Finance.

"GenAI has great potential to enhance our ability to deliver high-quality analysis to California policymakers. We look forward to piloting this technology to enhance our efficiency, accuracy, and capacity," said Christian Beltran, Deputy Director of Legislation at the California Department of Finance.

This award supports the State's commitment of Gov. Gavin Newsom's Executive Order N-12-23 which recognizes GenAI's "potential to catalyze innovation and the rapid development of a wide range of benefits for Californians and the California economy."

"We are honored to be selected by the California Department of Finance to increase efficiency and effectiveness in critical legislative and policy efforts," said Jay Nath and Kamran Saddique, Co-CEOs of Authorium. "As a public benefit corporation, we remain fully focused on enabling government teams to modernize operational and administrative processes through our no-code platform."

Currently, Department of Finance (DOF) team members comb through volumes of legislative material, including over 1,000 legislative bills and proposals annually. Working together with Authorium, DOF aims to significantly reduce the manual workload associated with drafting bill analyses including:

summarizing a bill,

collecting fiscal information from impacted state entities, and

parsing relevant data sets and sources for background and historical information.

The California Department of Technology (CDT) will support the use, security, and maintenance of the GenAI tool. They will also provide oversight and guidance throughout the lifecycle of the project to ensure the system is used effectively and responsibly.

"California is embracing emerging technologies and innovation to modernize how we serve the public. By exploring the use of Generative AI in legislative workflows, we're laying the foundation for smarter, faster, and more transparent government services," said Liana Bailey-Crimmins, State Chief Information Officer and Director of the California Department of Technology.

The Department of Finance intends to scale insights across bill analyses to spotlight shared needs and statewide opportunities for more efficient and effective deployment of the State's budget resources.

To expedite delivery and ensure stronger outcomes, Authorium's contract was awarded through a Request for Innovative Ideas (RFI²) solicitation, a procurement vehicle that seeks innovative ideas to solve a well-defined problem statement, then selects a solution provider based on their ability to demonstrate its effectiveness. The RFI² concept was first introduced in 2019 when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an? executive order that created the new procurement method by asking for solutions to test in response to the wildfire challenges in California. The vision of this methodology is to leverage the innovative vendor, academic, scientific, and entrepreneurial communities to solve the State's most pressing challenges.

Beyond the Department of Finance, Authorium's platform enables teams at the California Public Employees' Retirement System, CalRecycle, Department of Social Services and more in the Golden State, as well as agencies across the United States from Washington to Florida - to increase efficiency, effectiveness, visibility, and compliance. A recent study with the U.S. Air Force demonstrated that Authorium's platform was able to cut acquisition timelines by 20%.

Authorium is hosted exclusively on AWS GovCloud, the leading regulated industry cloud solution that technology leaders trust to manage sensitive data, and is GovRAMP Authorized, SOC2 Type II, HIPAA compliant, and adheres to stringent federal and DoD security requirements.

About Authorium

Authorium is a no-code, cloud-based platform exclusively for government administrative operations. Government teams rely on us to support budget and grant administration, contract lifecycle management, HR processes, procurement, and legislative analysis. As a public benefit corporation, we serve the government workers that serve their communities. Learn more at authorium.com.

