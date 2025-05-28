Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - American Gun Owners (AGO), the go-to platform for first-time gun buyers saving customers the most time and money, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit, held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel from Monday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 5th , 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Pierce, CEO & Founder, will also be attending investor meetings and participating on a panel discussion. "My team is excited to share upcoming AGO updates, which will revolutionize the first-time gun buyer journey."

Centurion One Capital 6 th Annual LA Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Wednesday, June 4th and Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: https://www.centuriononecapital.com/la-summit.

American Gun Owners (AGO)

Per: Michael Pierce

CEO & Founder

About AGO

The all-in-one platform for first-time firearm owners. Our experts pick the right firearm, a discounted annual subscription for ammo and range access, self-defense insurance, and other accessories, guaranteeing the best prices and an easy experience for new owners.

Learn more: www.americangunowners.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253600

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.