Council for Innovation Promotion Report Finds Majority of Congress Failing on Innovation Policy

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Today, the Council for Innovation Promotion (C4IP) released its second annual Congressional Innovation Scorecard, offering a comprehensive assessment of how every member of Congress engages with policies that shape America's innovation ecosystem.

The Scorecard assigns each legislator a letter grade based on their record of supporting strong and effective intellectual property (IP) protections that fuel American invention, creativity, and economic growth. Members are scored on their votes, bill sponsorship and co-sponsorship, and leadership or advocacy on IP during the 116th, 117th, and 118th Congresses.

Though the number of pro-IP senators grew this year -- now topping 20 -- the majority of Congress continues to underperform. More than half of all lawmakers received a grade of 'C' or lower, signaling limited engagement on policies that drive American innovation.

"While we're encouraged to see some progress and new champions emerging, innovation policy can't rest on the shoulders of a few," said Andrei Iancu and David Kappos, C4IP board co-chairs and former USPTO Directors. "It demands consistent, widespread leadership across Congress."

In the Senate, Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) again earned 'A+' grades for their national leadership on IP. Senators Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Tom Cotton (R-AR) also earned top marks for their strong records, all receiving an 'A.'

In the House, a growing number of representatives are showing meaningful engagement on IP-related issues. Representative Nathaniel Moran (R-TX) earned an 'A+,' and Representatives Ben Cline (R-VA), Hank Johnson (D-GA), Kevin Kiley (R-CA), Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Scott Peters (D-CA), and Deborah Ross (D-NC) all received an 'A.'

New to this year's Scorecard is a comparison of congressional delegation performance against state-level employment in IP-intensive industries. Though these sectors employ between 23% and 37% of private sector workers in every state, most delegations earned an average grade of 'C' or worse -- underscoring a troubling disconnect between economic importance and legislative attention.

"Intellectual property is not a niche issue -- it underpins nearly half of the U.S. economy and supports jobs in every district," said Frank Cullen, C4IP Executive Director. "We urge lawmakers to step up -- and constituents to hold them accountable."

