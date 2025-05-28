Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 mai/May 2025) - The common shares of Gaia Grow Corp. will be delisted from the CSE at market close today, May 28, 2025.

Gaia Grow is currently suspended. See Bulletin 2023-0516.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Gaia Grow Corp. seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché aujourd'hui, le mai 28, 2025.

Gaia Grow est actuellement suspendu. Voir le Bulletin 2023-0516.

Date : Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 28 mai/May 2025 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : GAIA

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)