Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 mai/May 2025) - The common shares of Gaia Grow Corp. will be delisted from the CSE at market close today, May 28, 2025.
Gaia Grow is currently suspended. See Bulletin 2023-0516.
Les actions ordinaires de Gaia Grow Corp. seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché aujourd'hui, le mai 28, 2025.
Gaia Grow est actuellement suspendu. Voir le Bulletin 2023-0516.
|Date :
|Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 28 mai/May 2025
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) :
|GAIA
If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)