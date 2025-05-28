Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that Kecia Steelman, president and chief executive officer, and Paula Oyibo, chief financial officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at Deutsche Bank's Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 2:45 p.m. CEST 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time 7:45 a.m. Central Time.

The Fireside Chat will be webcast live at https://www.ulta.com/investor, and a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place®. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,450 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit https://www.ulta.com.

