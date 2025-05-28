FP Newspapers, Inc.: FP Newspapers Inc. Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / FP Newspapers Inc. ("FPI" or the "Corporation") announces that all resolutions presented to shareholders at the Corporation's annual general meeting held on May 28, 2025, were approved by the shareholders.

Election of Directors - Elected

The proxy results on the election of directors were as follows:

Preference Shares - Results:

Robert Silver, who serves as Chairman of the Corporation, and Darryl Levy were re-elected as directors of the Corporation by FPCN Media Management Inc. pursuant to its rights as a preferred share holder.

Common Share - Results :

Name of Nominee Outcome Votes For Votes Against Daniel Friedman Approved 2,390,567 - Stephen Dembroski Approved 2,390,567 - Deanna Traa Approved 2,390,567 - Tom Bryk Approved 2,390,567 -

Note that all Directors of the Corporation become the Corporation's nominees as directors of FPCN General Partner Inc.

For further information please contact:

Dave Kreklewetz, CFO

FP NEWSPAPERS INC.

Phone: 204-771-1897

