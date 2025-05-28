Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Roanna Kim, Managing Director and Head, Prime Brokerage, RBC Capital Markets, and Mathilda Yared, Managing Director, National Bank of Canada, and other members of the the Canadian Securities Lending Association (CASLA), joined Kevin Sampson, President, CDS, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate the 15th Annual CASLA Conference on Canadian Securities Lending.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RAhYlC2Z9E

The Canadian Securities Lending Association, founded in 2009, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting the securities lending industry in Canada. CASLA works with Canadian regulators, self-regulatory organizations and other market participants to ensure the long-term viability of the Canadian securities lending industry and the adoption of best practices. CASLA also seeks to enhance the public's understanding of securities lending and the role it plays in Canada's financial markets. Visit canseclend.com for more information.

The 15th Annual CASLA Conference on Canadian Securities Lending brings together professionals from across the securities lending sector for a day of insightful discussions, networking, and thought leadership.

