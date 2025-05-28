Anzeige
28.05.2025 23:12 Uhr
Taxpayers Protection Alliance: Global Experts Warn WHO's Anti-Harm Reduction Stance Undermines World No Tobacco Day

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A panel of global tobacco harm reduction experts convened this week to criticize the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) Secretariat for undermining the goals of World No Tobacco Day. The group expressed frustration over the WHO's refusal to support harm reduction tools-such as vaping and nicotine pouches-despite growing evidence of their effectiveness in helping smokers quit.

TPA logo

Participants from Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom argued that the WHO's prohibitionist approach is counterproductive, exacerbating smoking-related deaths and fueling black markets.

Martin Cullip, International Fellow at the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, said the WHO is ignoring the populations most at risk. "The WHO dismisses adult smokers and vapers, even though adults bear the vast majority of tobacco-related harm," he said. "It's odd to see the organization celebrate bans on products that aren't even made from tobacco."

Pippa Starr, founder of A.L.I.V.E. (Australia, Let's Improve Vaping Education), highlighted Australia's challenges. "Australia has a massive black market and 66 people die daily from smoking-related disease," she said. "These outcomes are tied to WHO-endorsed policies. Rather than reward failed approaches, the WHO should be focused on saving lives."

Kurt Yeo, co-founder of South Africa's Vaping Saved My Life (VSML), criticized the WHO's detachment from on-the-ground realities. "WHO policies are scripted and disconnected," Yeo said. "We need a full range of tools to achieve a smoke-free future. Prohibition has failed in countries like Mexico, India, and Singapore. The WHO isn't facing the real issues."

Reem Ibrahim, Communications Manager at the UK's Institute of Economic Affairs, said the WHO is ignoring the evidence. "Harm reduction works. These products help people quit. But the WHO's strategy blocks access and ultimately harms public health."

Panelists emphasized the contradiction in the WHO's mission: while claiming to reduce tobacco deaths, it continues to oppose safer alternatives proven to help smokers quit.

The group urged the WHO and FCTC to embrace innovation, listen to consumers, and support harm reduction as a legitimate path to ending the global smoking epidemic.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674819/TPA_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-experts-warn-whos-anti-harm-reduction-stance-undermines-world-no-tobacco-day-302467661.html

