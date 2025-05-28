Anzeige
28.05.2025 23:26 Uhr
Khvatov Team: New Study: Men Spend $48.52 on OnlyFans Models, but Only 4.2% of Subscribers Pay

Analysis of over 1 million subscribers reveals surprising economic insights into the popular platform

CHEYENNE, WYOMING / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / A groundbreaking study conducted by OnlyGuider, with data support from OnlyTraffic, analyzed the behavior of 1,003,855 OnlyFans subscribers. The results showed that just 4.2% of subscribers spend money on the platform, averaging $48.52 per creator. Meanwhile, the top 0.1% of creators dominate, capturing 76% of all revenue and earning an average of $146,881 monthly.

Top 0.1% of OnlyFans creators capture 76% of revenue, with an average of $146,881.

Top 0.1% of OnlyFans creators capture 76% of revenue, with an average of $146,881.

The study, based on 58,947,698 transactions totaling $2,045,944, highlights the critical role of engagement, with messages driving 69.74% of revenue.

Key Findings from the Study

Subscriber Spending: Only 4.2% of subscribers spend money, averaging $48.52 per creator. The majority (95.8%) pay nothing. For success, it's crucial to find and retain those willing to pay.

Distribution of Revenue Among Creators: The top 0.1% of creators take 76% of all earnings, averaging $146,881 per month. The remaining 99.9% share just 24%. Competition is fierce, and the top is the elite.

Earnings per Subscriber: Models earn an average of $2.06 per subscriber. To stay profitable, acquisition costs must be below $2. Marketing efficiency is key.

Impact of "Whales": Only 0.01% of subscribers ("whales") generate 20.2% of revenue. These generous users are gold for creators. They need to be found and retained.

Sources of Income: Messages provide 69.74% of revenue, while subscriptions account for just 4.11%. Personal interaction with subscribers is far more profitable than mere subscriptions.

Timing of Payments: 83.3% of payments come within the first 48 hours after subscription. Spending drops sharply afterward. It's important to engage newcomers immediately with welcome content or offers.

Weekend Revenue: Weekends account for 29.7% of revenue. Subscribers are more likely to spend on these days, making it the best time for promotions and content.

Subscriber Activity: Only 17.19% of subscribers initiate communication with creators, while 82% remain silent.

Complete Study Results: https://onlyguider.com/blog/onlyfans-statistics/

OnlyGuider's innovative search engine helps thousands of users discover OnlyFans creators that match their interests, providing a seamless connection between creators and their audience. Whether you're looking for specific niches or new talent, OnlyGuider makes it easy to find the perfect fit.

Meanwhile, OnlyTraffic, a leading CPA platform for OnlyFans, helps creators boost their audience and revenue through strategic partnerships with marketers, driving growth and maximizing earning potential.

Contact Information

Sam Pierce
CEO
support@onlyguider.com

.

SOURCE: Khvatov Team



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/new-study-men-spend-48.52-on-onlyfans-models-but-only-4.2-of-subscribers-pay-1032673

