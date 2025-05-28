Los Angeles--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFAI), Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("Faraday Future", "FF" or the "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 5th Annual LA Summit, which will be taking place at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday, June 5th to Thursday, June 6th, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jerry Wang, Global President, Faraday Future, is scheduled to present on Thursday, June 5th at 10:50 AM PDT. Jerry Wang will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings during the event. Jerry Wang, Global President of FF, to give remarks and an update on FF's progress and recent achievements, key points and milestones for 2025, along with strategic plans and goals for FF's Faraday X (FX) brand.

Centurion One Capital 5th Annual LA Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details or to submit one-on-one investor meeting requests, please click here.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital 5th Annual LA Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Date: Wednesday, June 5th and Thursday, June 6th, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent investment banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

About Faraday Future

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company's mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future's flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/.

