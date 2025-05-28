Guardian Roofing Debunks Top 5 Roofing Myths in the Pacific Northwest

Many PNW homeowners still believe common roofing myths that can lead to costly mistakes

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / With over 300 days of rain in some parts of the Pacific Northwest, protecting homes from water damage and roof deterioration is a year-round concern. Yet, many homeowners still believe common roofing myths that can lead to costly mistakes. Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation-serving communities across Washington and Oregon-is setting the record straight by debunking five of the most widespread roofing misconceptions in the region.

"Homeowners in the Northwest face unique challenges with persistent moisture, moss, and seasonal storms," says Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing. "We're here to educate our community and help them make smarter decisions about roof care and replacement."

Top 5 Roofing Myths-Debunked by Guardian Roofing:

1. Myth: "You don't need roof maintenance because it rains so much."

Truth: Heavy rainfall actually increases the need for regular maintenance to spot leaks, clear debris, and prevent moss buildup.

2. Myth: "Moss on the roof is harmless."

Truth: Moss traps moisture, damages shingles, and accelerates rot. It's more than an eyesore-it's a threat.

3. Myth: "All roofing materials perform the same in the Northwest."

Truth: Some materials, like algae-resistant shingles or metal roofing, are much better suited for damp climates.

4. Myth: "You can wait to replace your roof until you see leaks."

Truth: Leaks often signal underlying damage. Regular inspections can catch problems before they escalate.

5. Myth: "Summer is the only time to do roof work."

Truth: Professional crews like Guardian Roofing work year-round. Waiting for summer could worsen existing issues.

Guardian Roofing recommends bi-annual inspections and offers a range of services-from full roof replacement to moss treatment and gutter solutions-tailored to the Pacific Northwest's demanding weather conditions.

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Founded in 2005, Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Portland and Seattle markets serving Washington state counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clark, and Thurston; and now Oregon counties of Marion, Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas and Yamhill, as well.

Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. In 2024, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, an A+-rated company by the Better Business Bureau, was named as a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. The family-owned company was also recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com. Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

