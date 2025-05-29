Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - SKLAR KIRSH LLP is pleased to announce it is a GOLD SPONSOR at the Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel from Monday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 5th , 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

This four-day invitation only and curated event will feature:

public and private companies across emerging and growth sectors

highly selective audience of global growth investors

insightful panel discussions led by globally renowned experts and thought leaders

VIP networking events and a captivating entertainment program

Centurion One Capital 6 th Annual LA Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Wednesday, June 4th and Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: https://www.centuriononecapital.com/la-summit.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is looking forward to attending this landmark event and having the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and global growth investors and building meaningful relationships and exploring the next wave of growth companies shaping North America's future.

About Sklar Kirsh LLP

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a corporate, real estate, and litigation law firm founded by attorneys from nationally and internationally recognized firms who provide top tier legal services in an entrepreneurial, sophisticated, and focused manner. We counsel privately held and public companies, family offices, and high net-worth individuals on legal and business matters that arise at all stages of the business and real estate life cycles, including mergers and acquisitions, purchase and sale agreements, equity and debt financings, leasing, corporate governance, tax, executive compensation and employment arrangements, and dispute resolution. We also provide premiere level litigation representation to individuals and businesses in a variety of market sectors with deep experience in handling business and real estate litigation.

Learn more about Sklar Kirsh LLP at www.sklarkirsh.com.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

