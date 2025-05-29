Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Lyra Growth Partners Inc. ("Lyra") announces that, on May 28, 2025, Lyra completed the private sale of an aggregate of 1,798,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. ("BuildDirect") to four purchaser parties who are senior members of BuildDirect's management team and its operating subsidiaries for a purchase price of Cdn$0.43 per Common Share and a total purchase price of Cdn$773,140 (the "Disposition").

Immediately prior to the completion of the Disposition, Lyra owned a total of 8,686,557 Common Shares and 69,744 common share purchase warrants of BuildDirect (the "Warrants").

Immediately following the completion of the Disposition, Lyra owns a total of 6,888,557 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and assuming exercise in full of the Warrants, Lyra would own a total of 6,958,301 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

All of the securities held by Lyra in BuildDirect, including the Common Shares and the Warrants, are being held for investment purposes. Lyra may in the future take such actions in respect of its securityholdings in BuildDirect as it deems appropriate in light of the market circumstances then existing, including the potential purchase of additional shares of BuildDirect through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving BuildDirect, or the sale of all or a portion of such holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, or Lyra may continue to hold its current positions.

SOURCE: Lyra Growth Partners Inc.