PR Newswire
29.05.2025 02:06 Uhr
98 Leser
National Poultry Council Chamber of Commerce in Warsaw: Sustainable poultry from Europe on Asian tables. New European Union campaign in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- European poultry meat - a wide range of products, palatability, nutritional value, as well as versatile culinary use. The poultry, which meets strict EU requirements, is presented to Vietnamese consumers as part of the "European Poultry - From Our Farms to Your Table" information and promotional campaign co-financed by the European Union.

European Poultry - From Our Farms to Your Table

The three-year campaign aims to show why European poultry is trusted by consumers around the world. The advantages are key: high quality, safety, and a sustainable production process - in line with strict European Union standards. These factors definitely affect the taste of poultry dishes.

European producers use modern farming methods that consider animal welfare, environmental concerns, and the requirements of a balanced diet. Production is subject to strict control and certification - from the field to the finished product, which arrives on the table as a balanced and tasty dish.

The campaign targets both importers, distributors, and food representatives, as well as consumers who are looking for quality food - safe, certified, and responsibly sourced.

As part of the campaign, the following activities are planned:

  • education and information efforts in the media,
  • cooperation with journalists and influencers,
  • image campaigns on the Internet and in the press,
  • as well as business meetings and study visits to Europe for key partners from the region.

More information about the campaign: eupoultry.eu

The project is being implemented by an industry organization from Poland: The National Poultry Council - Chamber of Commerce acting on behalf of the European poultry sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697850/National_Poultry_Council.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sustainable-poultry-from-europe-on-asian-tables-new-european-union-campaign-in-vietnam-302467003.html

