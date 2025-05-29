Summary: Grech RV announces the launch of GRECH POWER, an integrated off-grid energy system featuring cutting-edge lithium-ion battery and smart energy management, standard on select 2026 Class B camper vans.

Riverside, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Grech RV announces the official launch of GRECH POWER, a fully integrated off-grid energy system now standard on select 2026 model year Class B camper vans. GRECH POWER incorporates the latest lithium-ion battery technology and smart energy management to set a new benchmark for off-grid power in luxury camper vans.

At the core of GRECH POWER is the Lithionics® 51V 165Ah lithium-ion battery module, the only UL 1973 Certified lithium battery with a 165Ah capacity, now available in the RV industry. This system provides 16,896 watt-hours of power, enabling rooftop air conditioning to run for up to 14 hours solely on battery power.

To protect and optimize battery performance, the system integrates NeverDie® Battery Management, iONbus® Technology, and the Lithionics® Bluetooth Battery Monitor App to optimize power distribution, enhance safety, and provide real-time monitoring.

RV owners can achieve charging efficiency through the ARCO Zeus 250A 48V alternator with a Bluetooth-enabled smart regulator. With this feature, they can charge the vehicle while it operates, minimizing generator reliance and downtime.

All energy conversion is supported by the Victron Blue Power MultiPlus-II 3,000W smart inverter charger, and the Grech Connect is a proprietary, Wi-Fi integrated remote diagnostics platform to monitor system health and performance for preventative maintenance.

The GRECH POWER system also includes the Garmin® SERV+ House Control System via touchscreen or mobile app, Fusion® Hideaway Audio System, Starlink ROAM, and a Roof-Mounted Solar and Inline Chassis Battery Trickle Charger to reduce dependence on external power sources.

The launch of GRECH POWER marks Grech RV's introduction of an integrated energy system designed to meet the increasing demand for off-grid travel in the luxury Class B motorhome market. With more people seeking energy independence and sustainable travel options, the company has responded with a proprietary system combining advanced battery, charging, and monitoring technologies into one factory-standard feature.

The GRECH POWER system offers enhanced energy autonomy and usability, supporting longer off-grid travel for select Grech RV camper van owners. With this launch, Grech RV is not only improving user experience but also reinforcing its commitment to innovation.

GRECH POWER is now in production and available on select Grech RV Camper Vans through authorized dealers nationwide.

About Grech RV

Grech RV is the premier builder of luxury Class B camper vans in the United States. Headquartered in Riverside, California, Grech RV hand-builds its motorhomes on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, delivering unparalleled fit and finish, premium components, and industry-leading service support. The company is known for setting new standards in design, quality, and innovation.

