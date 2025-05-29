Summary: Ash Limousine has added six units to its fleet. With two new 2025 MCI J4500 motorcoaches and four Ford F600 Grech minibuses, clients across Dallas-Fort Worth now have more transportation options.

Dellas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Ash Limousine has expanded its luxury fleet by including two 2025 MCI J4500 56-passenger motorcoaches and four 2025 Ford F600 Grech 27-passenger minibuses. This fleet expansion aligns with the company's efforts to provide clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth region with additional transportation options, enhancing the Dallas bus rental experience.

Ash Limousine Expands DFW Premium Travel with New 2025 Fleet

The expansion coincides with increasing demand for group transportation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, driven by population growth and rising corporate and leisure events. The new vehicles increase Ash Limousine's capacity to serve a wider range of client needs, particularly for high-capacity, amenity-equipped travel options.

The 2025 Ford F600 Grech minibuses offer seating for mid-sized groups and are suitable for corporate outings, weddings, airport transfers, and city events throughout the DFW area. These vehicles feature panoramic front windows, leather seats with retractable seat belts, and an advanced air suspension system designed to provide smoother rides. Frameless windows, LED interior lighting, and wood-style flooring contribute to a comfortable passenger environment. These minibuses are also suited for shuttle services supporting sporting events, hotels, resorts, and religious group travel.

The 2025 MCI J4500 motorcoaches accommodate larger groups, especially for longer-distance travel or regional events. Features include tiered seating in front rows for improved visibility, individual climate controls, reclining seats, personal lighting, indirect LED ceiling lights, a clean panel system, built-in entertainment options, onboard restrooms, ample legroom, and a spiral staircase designed for easier boarding.

According to Ash Limousine's management, this fleet expansion represents a strategic step to meet growing demand for reliable Dallas group transportation in North Texas. The addition of new units with varying capacities and features enables the company to better match vehicles to client group sizes and destinations, while also improving scheduling flexibility, operational efficiency, and overall service availability across an expanding range of event types and transportation needs.

About Ash Limousine:

Ash Limousine provides dependable group and individual transportation services throughout key markets, including Frisco and Plano, Texas. Since 2009, the company has focused on delivering safe and comfortable travel solutions for weddings, corporate events, and small group outings. The recent addition of six vehicles expands the company's fleet, offering clients a wider selection of transportation options to accommodate varying group sizes and enhance overall service flexibility.

