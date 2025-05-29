

EQS Newswire / 29/05/2025 / 10:07 UTC+8

LONDON, UK - May 29, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Decant Index , a digital marketplace and platform under the Decant Group, is scaling operations to serve the global $1.7 trillion collectables market, focusing on investment-grade spirits and wine. With more than $126 million in assets under storage and over 44,000 users, the platform provides retail and high-net-worth investors with structured access to fine wine and spirits. Users can build and manage portfolios digitally while having bonded storage, full insurance, and selling options, including marketplace listings or private sales. The company's infrastructure includes Decant Bond, a bonded warehouse located in Alloa, Scotland. The facility features internal climate controls, HMRC auditing, and end-to-end asset custody for fine wine and spirits holdings. "Our goal is to provide a reliable platform for accessing and managing physical collectables," said Alistair Moncrieff, CEO of Decant Group. "We've built a system that allows users to treat spirits as assets while maintaining transparency and long-term value." Entry-level investment on Decant Index starts at $2,500. Some assets listed on the platform are exempt from UK capital gains tax, due to their classification as wasting assets. Since its launch, the platform has facilitated more than 1,618 exits and returned over $6.1 million to clients. In addition to spirits, Decant Index recently launched the Wine Cellar Plan, a subscription-based wine investment program starting at $330 per month. Subscribers receive curated selections, bonded storage and digital tracking. The plan complements the company's broader objective to simplify participation in collectables investing. The company also plans to expand in the United States, where super-premium American Bourbon brands recorded a 17.8 percent sales increase in 2023, according to the Distilled Spirits Council. Soon to launch fully into the market, House of Decant is Decant Group's dedicated e-commerce platform - luxury retail, reimagined. It offers a curated, concierge-led experience with fast delivery, flexible subscriptions, and a home for both heritage labels and emerging brands. "We're building a platform that redefines how premium wine and spirits are discovered, purchased, and enjoyed - tailored for the expectations of the modern luxury consumer," says Chris Seddon, Managing Director of Decant Group. Shop with House of Decant here. About Decant Index Decant Group is a leading provider of alternative investments with specialized platforms including Decant Index and House of Decant, which collectively manage over $126 million in assets and serve more than 40,000 members globally. The company has pioneered technological innovations in fine wine and spirits investing, earning recognition for its transparent approach to traditionally exclusive markets. With dedicated bonded warehousing facilities and a team of certified wine specialists, Decant Group offers comprehensive services from acquisition through storage to eventual exit strategies across its investment platforms. Contact Information Decant Index https://decantindex.com/ support@decantindex.com 0330 818 8559 105 Piccadilly, Mayfair, London, W1J 7NJ 29/05/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

