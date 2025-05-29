Anzeige
29.05.2025 05:18 Uhr
Palehorse Capital Acquires HorsePreRace.com to Expand Vetr.com's Veterinary Retail Network

GRANTS PASS, OR / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Palehorse Capital has acquired HorsePrerace.com, a long-standing online retailer specializing in equine health products, as part of its continued investment in digital veterinary commerce. The acquisition will integrate HorsePrerace.com into the growing Vetr.com platform, a centralized network for animal health resources, education, and retail.

HorsePrerace.com has built a trusted reputation in the equine industry by offering a curated selection of performance and wellness products for horses. Now operating under the Vetr.com umbrella, the site will maintain its current offerings while benefiting from expanded infrastructure, operational support, and increased access to additional veterinary tools and information.

This acquisition coincides with the strategic consolidation of a highly targeted portfolio of veterinary and pharmaceutical-related domain names into the Vetr.com platform. These domains-such as Coccidia.com, Giardiasis.com, Toltrazuril.com, Amprolium.com, Moxidectin.com, Hookworms.com, and Pinworms.com-reflect commonly searched diseases and treatments in animal health. These assets are expected to drive high-volume search traffic and provide users with accessible, accurate veterinary information.

The domain portfolio, assembled over several years by Andrew Hamilton, includes names secured through private auctions and direct negotiations. The estimated market value of the full portfolio exceeds $10 million, representing a significant investment in online veterinary infrastructure.

With the addition of HorsePrerace.com and the integration of these search-optimized domains, Vetr.com is positioned to further streamline the user experience for animal owners, veterinary professionals, and livestock managers seeking trusted information and regulated product access online.

Vetr.com's approach to animal health retail emphasizes transparency, compliance, and ease of access. By bringing condition-specific resources and e-commerce functionality into a single, unified platform, Vetr.com continues to expand its role as a comprehensive solution for animal health care across species.

About Vetr.com
Vetr is a telehealth platform transforming pet healthcare by making veterinary services more affordable, accessible and efficient. Through its easy-to-use app, pet owners can schedule appointments, consult remotely with licensed veterinarians and access low-cost, over-the-counter animal prescriptions. Founded by Andrew Hamilton, Vetr is dedicated to delivering high-quality, cost-effective care for pets nationwide. With a focus on generic medications and virtual care, Vetr is redefining how modern pet owners manage their animals' health. Learn more at vetr.com.

Media Contact:

Media Relations
sales@vetr.com

SOURCE: Vetr



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/palehorse-capital-acquires-horseprerace.com-to-expand-vetr.coms-1033164

