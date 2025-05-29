Highlights:

Revenue for Q2 2025 was $1M compared to prior year Q2 revenue of $1.536M

Revenue for the six months ended was $2.4M compared to $3.5M for the same period in 2024

Reduction in head office operating expense through staffing optimization

Streamlined, industry focused leadership changes: Gary Alves, Founder and President assumes the position of Chief Executive Officer Steve Kaszas joins the board and Luca Filice appointed Chief Operating Officer



Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) ("urban" or the "Company"), a leading stage-one concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group, specializing in large scale new residential housing developments, announces its financial results for three and six months ended March 31, 2025. All financial information is provided in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gary Alves stated, "Urban continues to execute on its core business, while increasing its focus on diversification and vertical integration. While the current market conditions are challenging for the home construction industry as a whole, for those who are nimble and innovative there are opportunities. We at Urban remain committed to our core values of quality, trust and customer focus while at the same time embracing the change. Additionally, I am excited about the most recent addition of Luca Filice to the role of C.O.O. Luca brings a wealth of experience and industry relationships across both the construction and financial sectors. I am working closely with Luca on several initiatives that we look forward to sharing in due course."

Management Commentary on the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

The Company recorded a net loss of $367,745 ($0.00 per share) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 as compared to net loss of $1,863,622 ($0.32 per share) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in net loss is mostly the result of the one-time go-public expense in the March 2024 quarter, the vast majority of which was a non-cash expense.

Revenues for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 decreased to $1,003,322 as compared to revenue of $1,536,307 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The cost of sales for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, were $877,343 compared to $1,213,023 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in revenues was a result of a seasonally slow period during the winter months exacerbated by an industry-wide, well-documented slowdown in the residential building market. Many in the industry, media and elsewhere believe this has been caused primarily by developers delaying project launches as they assess the interest rate environment and economic conditions. As a result of these delays, our sales for the quarter were down significantly from the prior year comparative period. That said, we continue to have a strong pipeline of contracted jobs but without the near-term certainty on when these industry delays will moderate. We note that there are some early signs of projects starting back up and our labour crews getting busier, but it remains to be seen if this will take on some permanence. Our belief is that a Bank of Canada rate cut in June would be a positive development.

Shareholder Meeting Results

Urban would also like to announce the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting"), which was held on Tuesday May 27, 2025. All meeting matters put before the shareholders of the Company, and as more fully described in the Company's Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular, dated April 17, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 82,252,630 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 78.71% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

Appointment of Officers

The Company is pleased to announce that the following individuals have been appointed officers of the Company:

Gary Alves - Chief Executive Officer

Luca Filice -Chief Operating Officer

John Ross - Chief Financial Officer

Grant of Stock Options

Urban also announces that it has granted effective May 27, 2025, an aggregate of 2,000,810 options to directors and/or officers of the Company, with such options being exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share until May 27, 2031.

The grant of options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Urban Infrastructure Group

Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) is a leading concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process - known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities, with partners and customers behind some of Ontario's most significant residential development projects.

Connect with UIG: https://urbaninfrastructuregroup.com/

