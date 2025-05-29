Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.05.2025 06:06 Uhr
Beehive hits USD 1 Billion in SME funding, accelerating growth across the GCC

DUBAI, UAE, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beehive, the region's leading digital SME (small and medium-sized businesses) lending platform, has reached a landmark milestone by underwriting over USD 1 billion in SME funding across the MENA region.

Beehive's founders mark a milestone as the company surpasses USD 1 billion in SME funding, accelerating business growth across the GCC.

This achievement follows Beehive's recently closed structured funding agreement of USD 140 million with institutional partners. The agreement enables Beehive to significantly scale its funding capacity, reinforcing its position as the lender of first resort for SMEs outside the traditional banking system.

Since its inception, Beehive has supported the growth of over 2,100 SMEs across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, disbursing more than USD 1 billion in SME financing. With a mission to bridge the region's USD 250 billion SME funding gap, Beehive continues to empower businesses through swift, digital, and accessible financing solutions.

"This milestone is more than a number-it reflects the real impact we've made on thousands of businesses across the region," said Craig Moore, Founder and CEO of Beehive. "With the support of our institutional and banking partners, we are accelerating our efforts to provide meaningful capital to the SMEs driving economic growth."

As Beehive continues to grow, it remains firmly committed to providing SMEs with the capital they need to scale, innovate, and succeed.

About Beehive:

Founded in 2014, Beehive is the first peer-to-peer lending platform in the MENA region to be regulated by the DFSA. Headquartered in Dubai, Beehive connects businesses seeking finance with investors willing to support their growth, offering a faster, more affordable funding option for SMEs. Through technology and a commitment to supporting regional businesses, Beehive has become a trusted partner for SMEs across the GCC. Learn more at https://www.beehive.ae/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697921/Beehive.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beehive-hits-usd-1-billion-in-sme-funding-accelerating-growth-across-the-gcc-302467324.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
