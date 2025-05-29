Showcasing Boyd's Latest Innovation to Enable More Durable Thermal Runaway Prevention and Containment Solutions for Safer, More Powerful eMobility Batteries

Boyd, a leader in battery thermal propagation prevention and thermal runaway containment technology, will exhibit at The Battery Show Europe, taking place June 3 5, 2025 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Boyd experts will be on site to discuss how its battery technologies proactively and safely prevent and contain battery thermal runaway events. Boyd employs multi-functional, complex solutions designed for cell-to-cell application that absorb impact, vibration and movement, dissipate cell heat, and act as a barrier to quickly isolate extreme heat or flame in the unlikely event battery safety design features fail to prevent cell-to-cell thermal runaway propagation. Boyd technologies maintain homogenous temperatures across battery cells, enable faster charge discharge cycles, reduce battery overheating, and isolate and prevent catastrophic battery damage. Experts will also be available to discuss how customers can leverage Boyd's new state-of-the-art Battery Material Safety Lab announced last month. Boyd is helping customers safely accelerate battery design and time-to-market as a one-stop-shop to design, validate, and manufacture integrated thermal runaway prevention technologies.

"Boyd has exhibited at The Battery Show Europe for many years, and we are honored to continue our participation in 2025," said Kevin Kettler, Boyd Chief Transformation Officer. "This event is a valuable opportunity for global OEMs, tier suppliers, and industry innovators to regionally collaborate and address the evolving challenges European eMobility battery designers face today. We are helping regional eMobility leaders design thermal runaway prevention and containment solutions that enhance battery safety and reliability."

Visit Boyd at booth 10-B16 to learn more about its innovative thermal runaway prevention and containment solutions.

About Boyd

Boyd is the trusted global innovator of sustainable solutions that make our customers' products better, safer, faster, and more reliable. Our innovative engineered materials and thermal solutions advance our customers' technology to maximize performance in the world's most advanced data centers; enhance reliability and extend range for electric and autonomous vehicles; advance the accuracy of cutting-edge personal healthcare and diagnostic systems; enable performance-critical aircraft and security technologies; and accelerate innovation in next-generation electronics and human-machine-interface. Core to Boyd's global manufacturing is a deep commitment to protecting the environment with sustainable, scalable, lean, strategically located regional operations that reduce waste and minimize carbon footprint.? We empower our employees, develop their potential, and inspire them to do the right things with integrity and accountability to champion our customers' success.

