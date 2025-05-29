Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYT9 | ISIN: PLXTPL000018 | Ticker-Symbol: 5C8
Frankfurt
29.05.25 | 08:19
21,050 Euro
-3,66 % -0,800
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
XTPL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XTPL SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
XTPL
XTPL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XTPL SA21,050-3,66 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.