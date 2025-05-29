Anzeige
29.05.2025 08:36 Uhr
Outfit7 Joins Green Game Jam 2025

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 is proud to return to the Green Game Jam in 2025, embracing this year's theme, Nurture Yourself with Nature. Once again, Outfit7 is joining forces with game studios worldwide in the annual challenge whereby studios implement environmentally-themed content into their live games. This year, Outfit7's contribution focuses on its popular mobile game, My Talking Hank: Islands, where players join Talking Hank in a beach clean-up mini-game, promoting environmental awareness. Beyond the game, Outfit7 is also supporting nature-focused community efforts, funding the sprucing up of a coastal campsite - including construction of a playground made with recycled materials - and organizing employee volunteering days to help clean and restore green spaces.

Join Hank, clean the beach, and play for the planet.

Interactive Beach Clean-Up in My Talking Hank: Islands

In My Talking Hank: Islands, players team up with Hank and his friend the turtle in a fun beach clean-up mini-game. As they walk around the beach, players collect trash and sort it into three separate containers, each for a different type of recyclable waste. This interactive experience encourages players to clean up the environment, teaching them about environmental care and sustainability. By properly sorting recyclable materials, players engage in eco-friendly practices while enjoying the game's adventure.

Real-World Impact: Outfit7's Giving Back Initiative

In line with this year's Green Game Jam theme: Nurture Yourself with Nature, Outfit7 Limited is extending its efforts beyond the screen through its long-running Giving Back initiative. Later this year, the company will help restore a coastal youth center in Slovenia, echoing the beach-cleaning theme in My Talking Hank: Islands by cleaning up the area for families in need and funding a new playground for children. Outfit7 employees will take a day off to volunteer, and to turn the message of nature, play, and care into real-world action.

Download My Talking Hank: Islands and join the beach clean-up. Help Hank, have fun, and support a greener world-one swipe at a time.

ABOUT MY TALKING HANK: ISLANDS: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Hank: Islands invites players to embark on an exciting island adventure. Join Talking Hank on a journey of exploration as he discovers an island filled with fun and surprises. Take care of Hank in his Tree House, explore the island's interactive map, and meet adorable animal companions. My Talking Hank: Islands offers endless entertainment for players of all ages. Find more information HERE.

Contact: media@outfit7.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697833/TALKING_HANK_Islands.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outfit7-joins-green-game-jam-2025-302467145.html

