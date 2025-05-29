New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - BORISMTAX, Inc., a leading tax advisory and planning firm, is proud to announce its continued expansion, providing expert tax strategy services to entrepreneurs and business owners in over 35 states. The firm, founded by Boris Musheyev, CPA, specializes in proactive tax planning designed to help businesses minimize their tax liabilities and optimize their financial health.

BORISMTAX Announces Expansion into 35+ States, Providing Strategic Tax Planning Services for Entrepreneurs

Expanding Reach to Support More Entrepreneurs Nationwide

As part of its mission to provide continuous tax planning support, BORISMTAX is now serving entrepreneurs in more than 35 states, offering tailored solutions that go beyond traditional tax preparation. This expansion allows the firm to further its goal of ensuring business owners understand the tax-saving opportunities available to them year-round.



"We're excited to extend our services to a broader range of entrepreneurs across the country," said Boris Musheyev, CPA, Founder of BORISMTAX. "Our personalized approach to tax strategy means business owners aren't just getting their taxes filed-they're getting the guidance they need to make informed decisions that minimize their tax burdens and help them reinvest in their businesses."

A Proactive Approach to Tax Planning

Unlike many accounting firms that focus solely on tax season, BORISMTAX provides year-round tax strategy consultations, ensuring that clients are continually optimizing their tax positions. By working closely with business owners to understand their unique needs and challenges, the firm helps them leverage the tax code effectively.



"Many business owners unknowingly overpay on taxes simply because they aren't utilizing all the strategies available to them," Boris explained. "Our goal is to be a long-term partner for our clients, ensuring they consistently save on taxes while staying compliant with IRS regulations."

Award Recognition for Excellence in Tax Planning

In recognition of its outstanding commitment to tax planning and client success, BORISMTAX has recently received an industry award for excellence in proactive tax strategy. The award highlights the firm's dedication to providing personalized, effective tax-saving solutions for entrepreneurs and businesses, helping them optimize their financial outcomes.



"We're honored to receive this award, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our team," Boris said. "This recognition fuels our passion to continue offering the best possible service to our clients and expand our reach to even more business owners."

Proven Success and Continued Growth

Since its inception, BORISMTAX has been recognized for its commitment to proactive tax planning. The firm's impressive growth has made it one of the leading tax advisory firms in the country, and it continues to expand its reach as more business owners turn to BORISMTAX for expert guidance.



"We are proud to help business owners take control of their tax situation," Boris added. "Our clients don't just file their taxes-they make informed decisions year-round that optimize their financial future."

About BORISMTAX, Inc.

Founded by Boris Musheyev, CPA, BORISMTAX, Inc. is a tax advisory and planning firm based in New York City. The firm specializes in providing proactive tax strategies and advice to entrepreneurs and business owners in over 35 states. By focusing on personalized tax plans, BORISMTAX helps clients reduce their tax burdens and understand how to best leverage the tax code to retain more of their earnings. The company is recognized for its commitment to education and client service, offering a tailored approach that ensures clients can successfully navigate the complexities of tax laws.

