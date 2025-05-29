Scientists have simulated the addition of floating solar panels to Switzerland's Etzelwerk, an open-loop pumped-storage hydropower plant. Using 10% of the upper reservoir for the solar panels, the research team was able to add about 20% of the energy output. A research group from Italy's University of Bologna has simulated adding a floating PV (FPV) plant to an existing pumped-storage hydropower (HP) plant in the Swiss pre-alpine region. The Etzelwerk is an open-loop pumped-storage hydropower plant, which uses the difference in elevation of about 480 m between Lake Sihl and Lake Zurich to generate ...

