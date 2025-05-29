Novasys Greenergy has released the Lynx Series n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) glass-backsheet bifacial solar modules in power outputs from 600 Wp to 650 Wp and efficiencies between 21. 27% and 23. 05%. From pv magazine India Novasys Greenergy has introduced its Lynx Series n-type TOPCon glass-backsheet bifacial modules in power outputs from 600 Wp to 650 Wp and efficiencies between 21. 27% and 23. 05%. The modules are built with 156 half-cut TOPCon cells based on a 16-busbar design. Under standard test conditions, the open-circuit voltage is 53. 45 V for the 600 Wp panel and 55. ...

