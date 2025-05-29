Basis Global was the most awarded insight consultancy of FY 2024/25, capping off a year of bold growth, fresh thinking, and global expansion.

In FY24/25, Basis Global cemented its position as one of the fastest-growing insight consultancies in the industry, delivering a record-breaking performance fuelled by deeper client partnerships, major industry recognition, and bold expansion across its UK and US markets.

Turnover rose to £37.7 million a 27% year-on-year increase underlining continued demand for high-impact, consultative insight.

Gross profit also rose by 37%, reflecting the strength and balance of the business as it heads into FY25/26.

As Rune Mortensen, Group CEO at Basis, explains:

"Momentum like this doesn't happen by accident. It's the result of ambitious clients, bold thinking, and a team that brings it every day.

"We're proud to have delivered another record year not just in growth, but in the depth and quality of work across the business. Basis is built to evolve, and this year proves the power of combining strategic thinking with innovative tools and exceptional talent."

Most awarded insight consultancy of 2025

As well as being named Quirk's 2024 Marketing Research Supplier of the Year, Basis Global's success was recognised with a record 8 nominations at the 2025 MRS Awards more than any other insight consultancy and 5 wins, including:

Business Impact of the Year Global (with EuroMillions)

Healthcare Research (with UKHSA)

New Consumer Insight (with Which?)

B2B Research (with Sage)

Social Impact (Liz Nelson Award with UKHSA)

These awards reflect the ambition of our clients, the strength of our team, and the impact we're able to deliver.

Growth that goes deeper

But success isn't just about numbers. It's the result of a deliberate strategy that sees us doubling down on high-impact, high-value work; strengthening our US and UK operations; and investing in AI-powered innovation that keeps our clients ahead of change.

With this, we've grown not just in size, but in strength. Our global team now sits at 140 an 11% increase year-on-year as we continue to invest in exceptional talent, career-defining opportunities, and a culture that fuels bold thinking across our UK and US offices.

Demand for AI-driven insight, long-term programmatic partnerships, and deep expertise has fuelled our momentum. As a result, we partnered with 45 new clients this year, with major wins across Gaming, Retail, Beauty, Pharma and Alcohol.

Charlotte Smith, Managing Partner at Basis Global commented:

"This has been a landmark year for Basis. We've scaled without losing what makes us different deep thinking, fearless creativity, and an outstanding team. We're proud to work with some of the world's most ambitious brands and grateful for the trust they place in us."

Looking ahead

We're investing boldly in the future from deeper integration of generative AI, to emerging sectors, to a fresh new look that reflects who we are today.

"We're looking sharper, thinking bigger, and moving faster," said Rune. "And as ever, we're focused on helping our clients stay ahead in a fast-changing world. Here's to another record-breaking year in 2025."

Built for complexity. Obsessed with clarity. And we're just getting started.

*All financial results quoted are provided for informational purposes only and are subject to statutory audit

