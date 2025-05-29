Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.05.2025 09:06 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EcoFlow Launches GLACIER Classic: A Smarter, More Portable 3-in-1 Cooler

Stay refreshed and organised with this next-gen fridge-freezer built for the outdoors

DUSSELDORF, Germany, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, today introduces GLACIER Classic, a 3-in-1 portable electric cooler, freezer and battery solution to deliver a fresh and cool experience for your summer travels.


The GLACIER Classic builds on nearly two years of user feedback from the first-generation EcoFlow GLACIER. As EcoFlow's second-generation portable smart fridge, the GLACIER Classic offers significant upgrades in internal storage design, portability, capacity options, and noise control-making it a versatile companion for camping, RV travel, and outdoor adventures.

The redesigned GLACIER Classic is a 3-in-1 electric cooler with a built-in battery guaranteed to keep food fresh for outdoor adventures. The GLACIER Classic comes in three sizes - 35L, 45L and 55L - and features a built-in 298Wh battery slot that allows users to power the cooler without compromising its storage space or cooling performance.

GLACIER Classic is 30-40% more space-efficient than other battery-powered coolers, yet it still fits up to 90 cans of soda, making it the perfect blend of capacity and portability. With a built-in battery, GLACIER Classic provides up to 43 hours of cooling on a single charge, keeping food and beverages fresh for longer. This extended runtime makes GLACIER Classic an ideal companion for off-grid trips, tailgating and daily grocery runs.

It features a removable dual-zone divider letting users switch between a fridge-freezer combo or a single open space for bulkier items. The divider neatly stores in the door when not in use and doubles as a built-in cutting board. A dual-opening lid ensures easy access from any angle, regardless of placement in the vehicle-perfect for tight spaces or short power cords.

"GLACIER Classic was designed by listening carefully to what our users loved and wanted more of," said Alex Newbury, UK & IRE Senior Business Development Manager of EcoFlow. "By maximising portability and flexibility, we've created a next-generation cooler that is truly portable, wireless, intelligent, and comfortable to use in any outdoor scenario."

Availability & Early Bird Benefits

The GLACIER Classic is priced as follows:

  • 35L: £699
  • 45L: £749
  • 55L: £849
  • GLACIER Classic Extra Battery: £299

Bundle Prices (GLACIER Classic + Extra Battery):

  • 35L Bundle: £899
  • 45L Bundle: £949
  • 55L Bundle: £1049

From May 29, customers can purchase the GLACIER Classic 35L directly on Amazon and the EcoFlow official website, or pre-order the GLACIER Classic 45L and 55L.

Customers who purchase any model of the GLACIER Classic or the GLACIER Classic + Extra Battery Bundle between May 29 and July 31 will receive a £100 discount as part of an exclusive Early Bird Deal.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions - Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough - for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors, or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697722/image_5016319_27197105.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecoflow-launches-glacier-classic-a-smarter-more-portable-3-in-1-cooler-302466953.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.