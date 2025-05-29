EcoFlow Launches GLACIER Classic: A Smarter, More Portable 3-in-1 Cooler

Stay refreshed and organised with this next-gen fridge-freezer built for the outdoors

DUSSELDORF, Germany, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, today introduces GLACIER Classic , a 3-in-1 portable electric cooler, freezer and battery solution to deliver a fresh and cool experience for your summer travels.

The GLACIER Classic builds on nearly two years of user feedback from the first-generation EcoFlow GLACIER. As EcoFlow's second-generation portable smart fridge, the GLACIER Classic offers significant upgrades in internal storage design, portability, capacity options, and noise control-making it a versatile companion for camping, RV travel, and outdoor adventures.

The redesigned GLACIER Classic is a 3-in-1 electric cooler with a built-in battery guaranteed to keep food fresh for outdoor adventures. The GLACIER Classic comes in three sizes - 35L, 45L and 55L - and features a built-in 298Wh battery slot that allows users to power the cooler without compromising its storage space or cooling performance.

GLACIER Classic is 30-40% more space-efficient than other battery-powered coolers, yet it still fits up to 90 cans of soda, making it the perfect blend of capacity and portability. With a built-in battery, GLACIER Classic provides up to 43 hours of cooling on a single charge, keeping food and beverages fresh for longer. This extended runtime makes GLACIER Classic an ideal companion for off-grid trips, tailgating and daily grocery runs.

It features a removable dual-zone divider letting users switch between a fridge-freezer combo or a single open space for bulkier items. The divider neatly stores in the door when not in use and doubles as a built-in cutting board. A dual-opening lid ensures easy access from any angle, regardless of placement in the vehicle-perfect for tight spaces or short power cords.

"GLACIER Classic was designed by listening carefully to what our users loved and wanted more of," said Alex Newbury, UK & IRE Senior Business Development Manager of EcoFlow. "By maximising portability and flexibility, we've created a next-generation cooler that is truly portable, wireless, intelligent, and comfortable to use in any outdoor scenario."

Availability & Early Bird Benefits

The GLACIER Classic is priced as follows:

35L: £699

45L: £749

55L: £849

GLACIER Classic Extra Battery: £299

Bundle Prices (GLACIER Classic + Extra Battery):

35L Bundle: £899

45L Bundle: £949

55L Bundle: £1049

From May 29, customers can purchase the GLACIER Classic 35L directly on Amazon and the EcoFlow official website , or pre-order the GLACIER Classic 45L and 55L.

Customers who purchase any model of the GLACIER Classic or the GLACIER Classic + Extra Battery Bundle between May 29 and July 31 will receive a £100 discount as part of an exclusive Early Bird Deal.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions - Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough - for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors, or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/uk .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697722/image_5016319_27197105.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecoflow-launches-glacier-classic-a-smarter-more-portable-3-in-1-cooler-302466953.html