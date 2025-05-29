Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.05.2025 09:42 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avinox Unveils 2025 Major Firmware Updates, Setting New Heights of e-MTB Performance

More Power, More Control, More Customization

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avinox, the e-bike drive system brand that enables riders to tackle complex rides with ease, today announces the rollout of significant 2025 firmware updates with its latest device version V00.11.03.04 and the new Avinox Ride App version v1.3.3, delivering enhanced power, greater control, and a suite of intelligent features designed to elevate the riding experience for eMTB riders worldwide.

Avinox Drive System

"With our 2025 firmware releases, we're not just increasing the adjustable peak power-we're giving riders more freedom to shape how their drive system behaves," said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at Avinox. "These updates reflect our commitment to delivering meaningful innovations that enhance performance, protect components, and make the ride feel more intuitive, responsive, and personalized."

More Power Where It Counts

Riders can now choose to adjust to 1,000 watts of peak power in Auto, Trail, and Turbo modes-a 17.6% increase over previous performance limits. The adjustable assistance range in Trail and Turbo modes has also been expanded, giving cyclists more control without affecting pre-set configurations.

Smarter Boosts and Quicker Starts

Boost mode is now adjustable from 10 to 60 seconds, offering flexible power bursts on climbs or during sprints. A new Quick Start function enables the motor to respond more rapidly when pedaling begins-ideal for technical inclines.

Advanced Control and Customization

The updates introduce Real-Time Tune, a feature allowing riders to use wireless controllers to increase or decrease assist levels on the fly within the current mode. Assist modes can now be reordered, hidden, or renamed, and the control display supports up to 8 data items, including bar and line charts, a stopwatch, and visualizations.

In addition, the system now supports:

  • SmoothShift (Sram X0 Eagle Transmission Derailleur required): allows gear shifting during coasting using the AXS controller, enhancing control without pedaling. When a gear shifting is detected, torque will be reduced to achieve chain protection and extend its lifespan (needs to be enabled manually).
  • Control Center: monitor bike status, record data, and manage accessories directly from the onboard display.
  • Custom charging limits: Users can now select battery charge thresholds of 70%, 80%, 95%, or 100%, balancing longevity and range.

Improved App Experience and Connectivity

The New Avinox Ride App v1.3.3 introduces enhanced UI consistency, the ability to delete ride data, improved Strava synchronization, and historical accident movement viewing. It also supports password security upgrades with six-digit authentication and a 30-second screen lock after multiple failed attempts.

Bluetooth compatibility has been refined, ensuring stability when setting drivetrain parameters and improving ride data consistency between the app and display.

Update Instructions

These updates are available through the New Avinox Ride App version v1.3.3, and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Riders are encouraged to update their systems to take full advantage of these new features. For optimal performance, riders need to update both the app and drive unit simultaneously.

For more information and to download the latest firmware, please visit the Avinox download center: https://www.avinox-ebike.com/avinox-system/downloads

About Avinox

Avinox is dedicated to advancing electric mobility through innovative drive systems that offer superior performance and user-centric features. Our commitment to excellence drives us to continuously enhance our products, ensuring riders experience the best in e-mobility technology.

For more information, please visit our:
Website: www.avinox-ebike.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/avinoxebike
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/avinoxebike
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AvinoxeBike

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697763/Avinox_Drive_System.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avinox-unveils-2025-major-firmware-updates-setting-new-heights-of-e-mtb-performance-302468054.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.