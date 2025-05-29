Scientists have developed a new model for heat exchangers of heat pumps, combining strengths of numerical modeling and machine learning. Researchers from the French technological university IMT Atlantique have developed a novel neural-accelerated dynamic (NAD) model for heat pumps' heat exchangers. This model integrates both the strengths of numerical modeling and machine learning to achieve a computationally efficient model with high precision. "Among the heat pump's components, heat exchangers involve complex heat transfer phenomena and contribute to the majority of the dynamics of the heat ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...