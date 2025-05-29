Blackbaud Institute 2025 Status of UK Fundraising Benchmark Report Shows Growing Recognition of AI and its Impact on Fundraising Success

Tech-Savvy Organisations See Substantial Benefits with AI Use

LONDON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blackbaud Institute, a research lab at Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today released a new report, the Status of UK Fundraising: A Benchmarking Report for the AI Era, that provides insights from over 550 industry professionals across the UK. Through a collaboration between the Institute and the Blackbaud Europe team, this annual report provides essential year-over-year data on current fundraising trends in the UK, helping social impact professionals understand the sector and benchmark their performance. With a research focus on emerging innovations and digital maturity, the report also helps nonprofit organisations inform their digital fundraising strategies to maximise their impact.

"As we navigate an era of rapid technological advancements, this research offers useful perspectives on how technology and innovation are being embraced by various organisations within the philanthropic sector," said Pascale Harvie, Senior Vice President, JustGiving® from Blackbaud®. "One of the remarkable trends highlighted in this year's research is the growing recognition of AI as a tool to enhance fundraising impact and organisational efficiency. Our findings reveal a significant increase in social impact organisations exploring AI use, and those with high digital maturity are recognising the substantial benefits of AI in fundraising, embracing it as a complementary tool that enhances, rather than replaces, the indispensable human touch that defines the sector."

Key Findings

Nonprofit performance is trending positively.

68% of participants reported their income had increased or remained static over the last full financial year.

64% said they either met or exceeded their fundraising targets.

All sectors identified the current economic landscape as the fundraising challenge that concerned them most.

For the third consecutive year, fundraisers pointed to broader economic conditions as the fundraising challenge that concerned them most.

Despite the prevalence of this concern, the majority of organizations saw their voluntary income from fundraising increase or remain consistent.

Diversifying income streams supports growth, with major giving taking precedence.

48% of participants whose voluntary income increased during the last financial year attributed their growth to exceptional gifts.

Growing organisations indicated that foundation grants, legacies, major donors, and individual giving now contribute more to their income than three years ago.

The sector is seeing significant growth in AI usage year on year, but adoption outpaces policy development.

AI use has risen from 57% in 2024 to 77% in 2025, with most organisations employing AI tools at a higher rate than the previous year.

Organisations are increasingly prioritising and dedicating resources to AI adoption.

While AI policy development is more prevalent this year-16% now having a policy in place compared to 6% in 2024-policy development remains critical given the rapid adoption.

More research results can be found in the full report, The Status of UK Fundraising: A Benchmarking Report for the AI Era. All Blackbaud Institute resources are offered for free, as part of Blackbaud's commitment to accelerating social impact through data-driven insight.

Supporting the Sector at CIOF Fundraising Convention 2025

To learn more about the results of this year's Status of UK Fundraising results, join Blackbaud June 9 and 10 at CIOF's Fundraising Convention, the premier event for fundraisers in the UK that convenes over 1,000 professional fundraisers for two days of networking, learning and professional development. Blackbaud is proud to be the headline sponsor of this year's event and looks forward to meeting with customers, colleagues and partners to discuss both research findings and how Blackbaud's latest innovations can help charities raise more, reach further and deliver more impact for their causes.

The Status of UK Fundraising findings will be discussed in Blackbaud's workshop titled "Harnessing AI for Fundraising Success: Practical Strategies for Donor Engagement and Revenue Growth" on Monday June 9.

