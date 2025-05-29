DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (TPHU LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2025 / 09:50 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) DEALING DATE: 28-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 135.2647 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 219318 CODE: TPHU LN ISIN: LU1681037948 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU LN LEI Code: 549300RRCUA32TDY5A92 Sequence No.: 391075 EQS News ID: 2147710 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 29, 2025 03:50 ET (07:50 GMT)