Meyer Burger began manufacturing heterojunction (HJT) modules in the United States nearly one year ago, but ran into trouble less than six months later after a large purchase agreement was terminated. From pv magazine USA The Meyer Burger plant near Phoenix, Arizona, has laid off 283 production workers and material handlers, as reported by local news. Meyer Burger planned to produce 1. 4 GW of HJT solar modules in its Arizona facility. The shutdown comes a year after the Swiss solar manufacturer began production in the United States. However, the first sign of trouble came in November when D. ...

