Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223 | Ticker-Symbol: 01K
Frankfurt
29.05.25 | 08:02
18,400 Euro
-0,54 % -0,100
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,60019,30010:47
PR Newswire
29.05.2025 10:36 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keller Group Plc - Statement re completion of initial £25m tranche of multi-year share buyback programme

Keller Group Plc - Statement re completion of initial £25m tranche of multi-year share buyback programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

29 May 2025

Keller Group plc

Completion of initial £25m tranche of multi-year share buyback programme

Keller Group plc ('Keller' or 'the Group') announces that it has completed the initial tranche of a multi-year share buyback programme, launched on 31 March 2025, returning approximately £25 million (excluding any associated costs and stamp duty) of capital to shareholders ('share buyback programme').

Over the course of the initial tranche of the share buyback programme, the Group acquired a total of 1,694,970 ordinary shares of 10p each at an average price of 1,473.77p. Shares purchased pursuant to the share buyback programme are held in treasury and may be used to satisfy future obligations under the Group's employee share plans.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plcwww.keller.com

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat 020 7616 7575

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.