Keller Group Plc - Statement re completion of initial £25m tranche of multi-year share buyback programme

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

29 May 2025

Keller Group plc

Completion of initial £25m tranche of multi-year share buyback programme

Keller Group plc ('Keller' or 'the Group') announces that it has completed the initial tranche of a multi-year share buyback programme, launched on 31 March 2025, returning approximately £25 million (excluding any associated costs and stamp duty) of capital to shareholders ('share buyback programme').

Over the course of the initial tranche of the share buyback programme, the Group acquired a total of 1,694,970 ordinary shares of 10p each at an average price of 1,473.77p. Shares purchased pursuant to the share buyback programme are held in treasury and may be used to satisfy future obligations under the Group's employee share plans.

www.keller.com

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat 020 7616 7575

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.