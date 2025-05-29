Researchers in Netherlands and Belgium have created a numerical model to simulate the moisture ingress in PV modules. Their research work showed that climate in which a PV module is installed has a much higher impact on the moisture ingress than the choice of materials for the encapsulant of the backsheet. A research team led by TU Delft in the Netherlands simulated moisture ingress in PV modules to better understand degradation caused by humidity. They analyzed the effect of encapsulant and backsheet material choices and climate conditions. "What is novel in our work is that we have reported ...

