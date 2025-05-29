Curtailment - the intentional reduction of power production - continues to rise for both solar and wind power in California. From pv magazine USA Grid operators are tasked with balancing electricity supply and demand to ensure a stable and safe electric system. When power generation significantly exceeds demand, grid operators must intentionally reduce production in a process called curtailment. In California, curtailment of solar power has been rising for years, reaching new highs in 2024, said the Energy Information Administration (EIA). EIA said solar accounts for 93% of all curtailment in ...

