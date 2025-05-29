SF Ben Releases Salesforce Admin Survey Results 2025

What does it really mean to be a Salesforce Admin in 2025? SF Ben asked this question with an in-depth survey of Salesforce professionals.

SF Ben Admin Survey



With insights from approximately 1,000 Salesforce Admins across 47 countries and 19 industries, this report offers a rare and honest glimpse at the skills, tools, and experiences shaping the admin role today.

Admins are wearing more hats than ever: Beyond traditional responsibilities, many are stepping into business analysis, automation, and even low-code development, but 53% of respondents feel that too much is being demanded of admins.

The demand for technical expertise is growing: Admins are now expected to be familiar with automation tools, integrations, and AI-driven enhancements. Over 62% of respondents believe that AI is making them more productive.

Career paths aren't always clear: While some admins transition into architect or consultant roles, others struggle with limited opportunities to progress.

Learn more about the landscape for admins in SF Ben's Salesforce Admin Survey Report 2025 , which is packed with data-driven insights from professionals across the ecosystem.

This survey is the latest addition to SF Ben's growing library of research-led reports. It follows the Salesforce Salary Survey Report , which offers an in-depth analysis of earning trends across roles, regions, and demographics in the Salesforce ecosystem.

"This year's survey really hit home. Being a Salesforce Admin today means juggling more responsibilities than ever, from automation and analytics to learning AI on the fly. But what inspired me most was the resilience and adaptability of admins across the ecosystem. Yes, it's a tough role - but it's also one of the most impactful. Admins aren't just keeping the lights on - they're driving innovation from the ground up."

Christine Marshall, Technical Content Lead at SF Ben

About Us: SF Ben is the largest independent media platform in the ecosystem, empowering every Salesforce professional - aspiring starters and seasoned specialists alike - to enjoy a more fulfilling and impactful career.

From interviews with industry experts to practical guides and hands-on tutorials, SF Ben produces trusted, accessible content to help our audience navigate the latest Salesforce news, releases, and certifications.

