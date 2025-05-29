ASM Automation Group Berhad Launches Prospectus Ahead of ACE Market Listing, Sets to Raise RM21.82 Million

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / ASM Automation Group Berhad ("ASM" or the "Group"), an established specialist of automation machinery solutions in Malaysia, officially launched its prospectus today in conjunction with its upcoming initial public offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

From L-R: (ASM Automation Group Berhad) Ms. Kamalam A/P Kurup Krishnan, Executive Director; Tengku Faizwa Binti Tengku Razif, Independent Non-Executive Chairperson; Mr. Leong Weng Khin ?????, Executive Director; Mr. Chan Kok Heng ?????, Managing Director; (M & A Equity?Holdings?Berhad) Datuk Bill Tan ?????, Managing Director; (M & A Securities Sdn Bhd) Mr. Gary Ting ?????, Head of Corporate Finance; Mr. Danny Wong ?????, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance and (Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn Bhd) Mr. Kelvin Khoo ?????, Managing Director

The IPO involves the public issue of 128.34 million new shares, representing 24.0% of ASM's enlarged issued share capital of 534.77 million shares, along with an offer for sale of 53.48 million existing shares, equivalent to 10.0% of the enlarged issued share capital. The IPO shares will be issued at an IPO price of RM0.17 per share, raising gross proceeds of RM21.82 million for the Group.

Proceeds from the IPO will be utilised as follows:

RM11.40 million for the acquisition of land and construction of a new factory to increase production and assembly capacity.

RM2.30 million for purchase of machines and purchase of equipment and components for the assembly of demonstration machineries to support operational growth and customer engagement.

RM2.00 million for Design & Development ("D&D") activities to enhance research and development capabilities.

RM1.92 million for working capital to support day-to-day operations.

RM4.20 million for listing expenses.

Mr. Chan Kok Heng, Managing Director of ASM Automation Group Berhad, said, "We are thrilled to reach this stage in our IPO journey. The launch of our prospectus is a key milestone that signifies the beginning of a new chapter for ASM. Having grown from a local custom automation outfit to a trusted name in the automation machinery solutions industry, we are now poised to deepen our technical capabilities and extend our market reach. The IPO will not only provide the funding required for our expansion plans but also enhance our visibility and credibility as a public-listed automation machinery solutions provider. With these resources, we aim to scale our innovation, manufacturing capacity, and export footprint to deliver even greater value to our customers."

Mr. Danny Wong, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd, remarked, "We are honoured to be part of ASM's IPO journey. ASM has demonstrated consistent growth over the years, establishing itself as integrated automation machinery solutions provider with track record in serving reputable multinational customers. The Group's ability to penetrate and expand in overseas markets also reflects its strong technical capabilities and customer-centric approach, setting the stage for continued regional growth in the years ahead. With this IPO, ASM is in an excellent position to accelerate its growth strategy, build capacity for larger projects, and solidify its presence in both domestic and international markets."

Mr. Kelvin Khoo, Managing Director of Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn Bhd, added, "ASM's steady growth trajectory and resilience in adapting to industry demands are testaments to its operational excellence. The Group has continuously demonstrated the ability to tailor automation machinery solutions to meet evolving production needs, especially in the fast-paced Food & Beverages ("F&B") sector. With the capital raised, ASM will be well-placed to ramp up its D&D activities, enhance cost-efficiency, and expand strategically. We believe investors recognise the long-term value and scalability embedded in ASM's business."

M & A Securities Sdn Bhd is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for the IPO while Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn. Bhd.is the Financial Adviser.

ABOUT ASM AUTOMATION GROUP BERHAD

ASM Automation Group Berhad ("ASM" or the "Group"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Arrow Systems Sdn Bhd, has been in the automation machinery solutions industry since 1994. The Group specialises in designing, developing, fabricating, installing and commissioning Front-of-Line ("FOL") processing and End-of-Line ("EOL") packaging solutions, primarily for the food and beverage ("F&B") manufacturing sector. ASM also provides complementary services such as equipment modification and upgrading services, maintenance services, and the supply of spare parts and components. With a strong track record serving both local and international customers, including the Liwayway Group, ASM is set to continue expanding its capabilities and market presence in line with growing demand for industrial automation across Asia and beyond.

For more information, visit https://arrowsystemsonline.com/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of ASM Automation Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email:j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email:x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: ASM Automation Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/asm-automation-group-berhad-launches-prospectus-ahead-of-ace-market-li-1033189