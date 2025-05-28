BioSig Technologies, Inc.: BioSig Appoints Former OppenheimerFunds and Wafra Inc Executive, Mitch Williams, CFA, as Chief Investment Officer

Los Angeles, CA and Vancouver, BC, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "combined company"), which today acquired Streamex Exchange Corporation ("Streamex") as its wholly owned subsidiary, announced the appointment of Mitch Williams, CFA, as Chief Investment Officer, significantly bolstering the combined company's leadership team and advancing its mission to tokenize real world assets and bring commodity markets on-chain.

Key Highlights of the Appointment:

Mr. Mitch Williams, former OppenheimerFunds and Wafra Inc. executive and Strategic Advisor to Streamex, will be appointed Chief Investment Officer of the combined company.

Mr. Williams brings over 20 years of experience in capital markets, having held senior executive roles at OppenheimerFunds, and Wafra Inc.

At Wafra Inc., Mr. Williams grew assets under by more than 3-fold and consistently delivered asymmetric returns with top-quartile performance over all rolling five-year periods.

At OppenheimerFunds, Mr. Williams was the top-ranked equity analyst and led the firm's flagship fund.

Mr. Williams will help lead Streamex in its strategic positioning within the US$142.851 trillion global commodity market, aiming to unlock new value by bringing commodities on-chain through secure and scalable real world asset tokenization solutions.

As CIO, Mitch will lead the combined company's strategic vision and commodity tokenization initiatives, while overseeing key areas and reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Henry McPhie.

Mitch commented, "As an early investor in Streamex and later a Strategic Advisor I have been consistently impressed with Henry, Morgan, and the team and the innovative platform they've built. As a believer in disruptive technology, I see RWA tokenization as an incredibly scalable technology. For me it is a leap forward in finding real world applications for blockchain- a technology whose value has only begun to be realized. As an investor, I see Streamex as one of the few pathways for investors interested in both a hedge against fiat currency regimes and recurring revenue model."

"We are thrilled to welcome Mitch as our new Chief Investment Officer," said Henry McPhie, Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. "Mitch's exceptional record of delivering disciplined, high-return investment strategies over his career at large New York funds paired with his collaborative leadership style perfectly complements our culture and growth ambitions. I am confident that his vision will unlock new opportunities for our shareholders, and I couldn't be happier to have him join our leadership team."

About Mitch Williams

In his over two decades on Wall Street, Mitch has had a front row seat for disruptive technologies and market innovation. From his early role during Web 1.0 at Credit Suisse on the Internet Financial Services team to high-profile positions at OppenheimerFund and Wafra Inc managing multi-billion dollar domestic and global teams and portfolios, Mitch has driven consistent value creation for both his clients and employers.

At Wafra, Mitch grew assets under management by more than 3-fold during his tenure, delivering asymmetric returns characterized by upside capture consistently above 100% and downside capture below 100%. Under his lead Wafra achieved top-quartile performance for every rolling five-year period his team managed the Global Equity strategy. At OppenheimerFunds, he was a top-ranked analyst and took a leading role in managing one of the firm's flagship funds.

As Chief Investment Officer at Streamex, Mitch will apply his deep capital markets expertise and strategic vision to shape the firm's direction. Prior to this role, he served as a Strategic Advisor on Capital Markets to Streamex, working closely with Streamex founders Henry, Morgan, and Mathew August to develop and implement transformative business strategies.

Outside of his professional commitments, Mitch is an active mentor and speaker. He volunteers with the Michael Price Student Investment Fund at NYU's Stern School of Business and has spoken on investing at numerous leading universities. He holds an MBA from NYU Stern, where he was awarded the Stern Fellowship, and a BA from the University of Florida.

About Streamex Exchange Corporation

Streamex is a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization company focused in the commodities space. With the goal to bring commodity markets on chain, Streamex has developed primary issuance and exchange infrastructure that will revolutionize commodity finance. Streamex is led by a group of highly successful and seasoned executives from financial, commodities and blockchain industries.

Streamex believes the future of finance lies in tokenization, innovative investment strategies, and decentralized markets. By merging advanced financial technologies with blockchain transparency, Streamex has created infrastructure and solutions that enhance liquidity, accessibility, and efficiency. Streamex's goal is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, unlocking new opportunities for investors and institutions worldwide.

Forward Looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. It is possible that our actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether we will be able to realize the benefits of the acquisition of Streamex, whether shareholder approval of the transaction will be obtained and whether we will be able to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's listing criteria in connection with the acquisition and otherwise. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



