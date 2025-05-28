Nutanix, Inc.: Nutanix Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Delivers Outperformance Across All Guided Metrics

Reports 18% YoY ARR Growth and Strong Free Cash Flow

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix , Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended April 30, 2025.

"We delivered solid third quarter results, above the high end of our guided ranges, driven by the strength of the Nutanix Cloud Platform and demand from businesses looking for a trusted long-term partner," said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. "Our recent announcements around support for external storage, modern applications, and generative AI reflect our continued focus on driving innovation and broadening our partnerships to further enhance the value proposition of the Nutanix Cloud Platform."

"Our third quarter results included 18% year-over-year ARR growth and strong year-to-date free cash flow generation," said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. "We remain focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Summary

Q3 FY'25 Q3 FY'24 Y/Y Change Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)1 $2.14 billion $1.82 billion 18% Average Contract Duration2 3.1 years 3.0 years 0.1 year Revenue $639.0 million $524.6 million 22% GAAP Gross Margin 87.0% 84.8% 220 bps Non-GAAP Gross Margin 88.2% 86.5% 170 bps GAAP Operating Expenses $507.3 million $456.5 million 11% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $426.5 million $380.4 million 12% GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $48.6 million $(11.6) million $60.2 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $137.1 million $73.3 million $63.8 million GAAP Operating Margin 7.6% (2.2)% 980 bps Non-GAAP Operating Margin 21.5% 14.0% 750 bps Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $218.5 million $96.4 million $122.1 million Free Cash Flow $203.4 million $78.3 million $125.1 million

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, to the extent available, are provided in the tables of this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Nutanix held its annual.NEXT conference in Washington, D.C. on May 7 - 9, and made the following announcements at the event: Nutanix Announces General Availability of Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI) for External Storage: Nutanix announced the general availability of the NCI Compute product, enabling Nutanix customers to leverage external storage as part of their Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) deployments, with Dell PowerFlex as the first supported solution. Nutanix Announces Partnership with Pure Storage to Deliver Greater Customer Choice with New Integrated Solution for Mission-Critical Workloads: Nutanix announced a collaboration in which NCI, powered by the Nutanix AHV hypervisor along with Nutanix Flow virtual networking and security, will be integrated with Pure Storage FlashArray to deliver a solution ideally suited for high-demand data workloads, including AI. Nutanix Announces Cloud Native AOS to Extend the Enterprise Value of its Data Platform to Kubernetes Anywhere: Nutanix announced the Cloud Native AOS solution, which will extend Nutanix enterprise storage and advanced data services to hyperscaler Kubernetes ® services and cloud-native bare-metal environments - without requiring a hypervisor. Nutanix Enables Agentic AI Anywhere with Latest Release of Nutanix Enterprise AI: Nutanix announces the general availability of the latest version of the Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI) solution, adding deeper integration with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, including NVIDIA NIM microservices and the NVIDIA NeMo framework, to speed the deployment of Agentic AI Applications in the enterprise.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Revenue $635 - $645 million Non-GAAP Operating Margin 15.5% to 16.5% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)3 Approximately 297 million

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Revenue $2.52 - $2.53 billion Non-GAAP Operating Margin ~20.5% Free Cash Flow $700 - $730 million

Supplementary materials to this press release, including our third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings presentation, can be found at https://ir.nutanix.com/financial/quarterly-results .

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nutanix executives will discuss the Company's third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com shortly after the call.

Footnotes

1Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, for any given period, is defined as the sum of ACV for all subscription contracts in effect as of the end of a specific period. For the purposes of this calculation, we assume that the contract term begins on the date a contract is booked, unless the terms of such contract prevent us from fulfilling our obligations until a later period, and irrespective of the periods in which we would recognize revenue for such contract. Excludes all life-of-device contracts. ACV is defined as the total annualized value of a contract. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract. Excludes amounts related to professional services and hardware.

2Average Contract Duration represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription contracts, as well as our limited number of life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the period.

3Weighted average share count used in computing diluted non-GAAP net income per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), and Average Contract Duration. In computing non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), restructuring charges, litigation settlement accruals and legal fees related to certain litigation matters, the amortization and conversion of the debt discount and issuance costs related to debt, interest expense related to debt, inducement expense related to the repurchase of convertible senior notes, and other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating margin are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. ARR is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our subscription business because it takes into account variability in term lengths. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow are not substitutes for gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), operating margin, and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ARR or Average Contract Duration, so we have not reconciled the ARR or Average Contract Duration data included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow," and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. This press release also includes the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as part of our fourth quarter fiscal 2025 outlook and/or our fiscal 2025 outlook: non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts, as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business momentum and prospects, including the strength of our platform, demand from businesses looking for a trusted long-term partner, and our continued focus on driving innovation and broadening our partnerships; our focus on delivering sustainable, profitable growth; our fourth quarter fiscal 2025 outlook; and our fiscal 2025 outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: the inherent uncertainty or assumptions and estimates underlying our projections and guidance, which are necessarily speculative in nature; any failure to successfully implement or realize the full benefits of, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully implementing or realizing the full benefits of, our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, objectives, momentum, prospects and outlook; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete, including the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new solutions, products, services, product features or technology; macroeconomic or geopolitical uncertainty; our ability to attract, recruit, train, retain, and, where applicable, ramp to full productivity, qualified employees and key personnel; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results (including anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing and availability of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions); our ability to form new or maintain and strengthen existing strategic alliances and partnerships, as well as our ability to manage any changes thereto; our ability to make share repurchases; and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 19, 2024 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2025, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2025 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. ("Nutanix") in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix.

Investor Contact:

Richard Valera

ir@nutanix.com



Media Contact:

Jennifer Massaro

pr@nutanix.com

NUTANIX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) As of July 31,

2024 April 30,

2025 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 655,270 $ 872,599 Short-term investments 339,072 1,009,870 Accounts receivable, net 229,796 270,232 Deferred commissions-current 159,849 147,361 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 97,307 110,981 Total current assets 1,481,294 2,411,043 Property and equipment, net 136,180 143,711 Operating lease right-of-use assets 109,133 142,200 Deferred commissions-non-current 198,962 180,111 Intangible assets, net 5,153 2,809 Goodwill 185,235 185,235 Other assets-non-current 27,961 31,521 Total assets $ 2,143,918 $ 3,096,630 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 45,066 $ 49,596 Accrued compensation and benefits 195,602 175,814 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,967 22,463 Deferred revenue-current 954,543 1,008,731 Operating lease liabilities-current 24,163 24,951 Total current liabilities 1,244,341 1,281,555 Deferred revenue-non-current 918,163 1,020,467 Operating lease liabilities-non-current 90,359 120,351 Convertible senior notes, net 570,073 1,342,601 Other liabilities-non-current 49,130 43,090 Total liabilities 2,872,066 3,808,064 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 4,118,898 4,179,565 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 146 3,391 Accumulated deficit (4,847,199 ) (4,894,397 ) Total stockholders' deficit (728,148 ) (711,434 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,143,918 $ 3,096,630

NUTANIX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

April 30, Nine Months Ended

April 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue: Product $ 255,465 $ 345,479 $ 802,047 $ 1,001,585 Support, entitlements and other services 269,112 293,504 798,817 883,075 Total revenue 524,577 638,983 1,600,864 1,884,660 Cost of revenue: Product (1)(2) 8,469 6,776 28,105 23,969 Support, entitlements and other services (1) 71,150 76,215 215,029 226,980 Total cost of revenue 79,619 82,991 243,134 250,949 Gross profit 444,958 555,992 1,357,730 1,633,711 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1)(2) 245,901 260,402 717,926 775,185 Research and development (1) 159,220 186,413 471,596 543,157 General and administrative (1) 51,425 60,532 148,457 174,036 Total operating expenses 456,546 507,347 1,337,979 1,492,378 (Loss) income from operations (11,588 ) 48,645 19,751 141,333 Other income (expense), net 659 15,954 (2,520 ) 25,172 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (10,929 ) 64,599 17,231 166,505 Provision for income taxes 4,687 1,236 15,905 16,789 Net (loss) income $ (15,616 ) $ 63,363 $ 1,326 $ 149,716 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Class

A common stockholders, basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.01 $ 0.56 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Class

A common stockholders, diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.05 $ 0.52 Weighted average shares used in computing net

(loss) income per share attributable to Class A

common stockholders, basic 245,766 267,566 243,688 267,081 Weighted average shares used in computing net

(loss) income per share attributable to Class A

common stockholders, diluted 245,766 296,804 297,055 292,942

________________

(1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:



Three Months Ended

April 30, Nine Months Ended

April 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 1,576 $ 401 $ 5,201 $ 2,425 Support, entitlements and other services cost of revenue 6,391 6,623 20,690 20,768 Sales and marketing 18,901 19,513 61,110 61,558 Research and development 38,719 42,162 117,664 132,489 General and administrative 16,705 15,543 47,594 49,179 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 82,292 $ 84,242 $ 252,259 $ 266,419

________________

(2) Includes the following amortization of intangible assets:



Three Months Ended

April 30, Nine Months Ended

April 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 766 $ 546 $ 2,626 $ 2,080 Sales and marketing 99 89 218 265 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 865 $ 635 $ 2,844 $ 2,345

NUTANIX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

April 30, 2024 2025 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,326 $ 149,716 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 54,986 54,451 Stock-based compensation 252,259 266,419 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 33,738 2,519 Inducement expense from partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes - 11,347 Operating lease cost, net of accretion 24,009 21,355 Non-cash interest expense 15,143 - Other (14,117 ) (4,690 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (49,669 ) (14,084 ) Deferred commissions 5,199 31,339 Prepaid expenses and other assets 37,588 (10,589 ) Accounts payable 10,326 3,774 Accrued compensation and benefits 29,660 (10,528 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (83,857 ) (5,601 ) Operating leases, net (22,394 ) (23,640 ) Deferred revenue 134,037 130,139 Net cash provided by operating activities 428,234 601,927 Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities of investments 625,519 272,846 Purchases of investments (740,034 ) (941,406 ) Sales of investments - 2,011 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,500 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (54,813 ) (59,533 ) Net cash used in investing activities (173,828 ) (726,082 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans 50,660 68,525 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (111,620 ) (212,919 ) Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs - 848,010 Payment of third-party debt issuance costs - (3,448 ) Partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes - (95,453 ) Payment of revolver issuance costs - (2,794 ) Repurchases of common stock (106,131 ) (257,859 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (2,928 ) (2,943 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (170,019 ) 341,119 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 84,387 $ 216,964 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of period 515,771 655,662 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period $ 600,158 $ 872,626 Restricted cash (1) 2,131 27 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 598,027 $ 872,599 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 20,938 $ 25,550 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and

financing information: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and

accrued and other liabilities $ 983 $ 1,186 Unpaid taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards included

in accrued expenses and other liabilities $ - $ 2,554

________________

(1) Included within other assets-non-current in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.



Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

April 30, Nine Months Ended

April 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 (in thousands) Total revenue $ 524,577 $ 638,983 $ 1,600,864 $ 1,884,660 Change in deferred revenue 32,708 8,062 134,037 130,139 Total billings $ 557,285 $ 647,045 $ 1,734,901 $ 2,014,799

Disaggregation of Revenue and Billings

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

April 30, Nine Months Ended

April 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 (in thousands) Disaggregation of revenue: Subscription revenue $ 486,620 $ 609,663 $ 1,498,081 $ 1,794,777 Professional services revenue 26,240 28,001 74,083 83,316 Other non-subscription product revenue 11,717 1,319 28,700 6,567 Total revenue $ 524,577 $ 638,983 $ 1,600,864 $ 1,884,660 Disaggregation of billings: Subscription billings $ 515,920 $ 627,249 $ 1,617,593 $ 1,925,278 Professional services billings 29,648 18,477 88,608 82,954 Other non-subscription product billings 11,717 1,319 28,700 6,567 Total billings $ 557,285 $ 647,045 $ 1,734,901 $ 2,014,799



Subscription revenue - Subscription revenue includes any performance obligation which has a defined term, and is generated from the sales of software entitlement and support subscriptions, subscription software licenses and cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS, offerings.

Ratable - We recognize revenue from software entitlement and support subscriptions and SaaS offerings ratably over the contractual service period, the substantial majority of which relate to software entitlement and support subscriptions.

Upfront - Revenue from our subscription software licenses is generally recognized upfront upon transfer of control to the customer, which happens when we make the software available to the customer.

Professional services revenue - We also sell professional services with our products. We recognize revenue related to professional services as they are performed.

Other non-subscription product revenue - Other non-subscription product revenue includes approximately $11.1 million and $26.3 million of non-portable software revenue for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2024, respectively, $0.5 million and $2.9 million of non-portable software revenue for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2025, respectively, $0.6 million and $2.4 million of hardware revenue for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2024, respectively, and $0.8 million and $3.7 million of hardware revenue for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2025, respectively.

Non-portable software revenue - Non-portable software revenue includes sales of our platform when delivered on a configured-to-order appliance by us or one of our OEM partners. The software licenses associated with these sales are typically non-portable and can be used over the life of the appliance on which the software is delivered. Revenue from our non-portable software products is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.

Hardware revenue - In the infrequent transactions where the hardware appliance is purchased directly from Nutanix, we consider ourselves to be the principal in the transaction and we record revenue and costs of goods sold on a gross basis. We consider the amount allocated to hardware revenue to be equivalent to the cost of the hardware procured. Hardware revenue is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.

Annual Recurring Revenue

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

April 30, Nine Months Ended

April 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 (in thousands) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $ 1,820,207 $ 2,142,969 $ 1,820,207 $ 2,142,969

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures

(Unaudited) GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 555,992 $ 7,024 $ 546 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 563,562 Gross margin 87.0 % 1.1 % 0.1 % - - - - 88.2 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 260,402 (19,513 ) (89 ) - - - - 240,800 Research and development 186,413 (42,162 ) - - - - - 144,251 General and administrative 60,532 (15,543 ) - (3,545 ) - - - 41,444 Total operating expenses 507,347 (77,218 ) (89 ) (3,545 ) - - - 426,495 Income from operations 48,645 84,242 635 3,545 - - - 137,067 Operating margin 7.6 % 13.2 % 0.1 % 0.6 % - - - 21.5 % Net income $ 63,363 $ 84,242 $ 635 $ 3,545 $ (80 ) $ 2,950 $ (29,942 ) $ 124,713 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 267,566 267,566 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (7) 296,804 296,804 Net income per share, basic $ 0.24 $ 0.32 $ - $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.01 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.47 Net income per share, diluted (8) $ 0.22 $ 0.42

________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Legal fees

(4) Other

(5) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to debt

(6) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and retrospectively applied to comparable prior year periods, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe a long-term projected tax rate of 20% better aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides better consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.

(7) Includes 29,238 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans

(8) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $1,099 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Nine Months Ended April 30, 2025 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) Nine Months Ended April 30, 2025 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 1,633,711 $ 23,193 $ 2,080 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,658,984 Gross margin 86.7 % 1.2 % 0.1 % - - - - - 88.0 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 775,185 (61,558 ) (265 ) - - - - - 713,362 Research and development 543,157 (132,489 ) - - - - - - 410,668 General and administrative 174,036 (49,179 ) - (6,480 ) - - - - 118,377 Total operating expenses 1,492,378 (243,226 ) (265 ) (6,480 ) - - - - 1,242,407 Income from operations 141,333 266,419 2,345 6,480 - - - - 416,577 Operating margin 7.5 % 14.2 % 0.1 % 0.3 % - - - - 22.1 % Net income $ 149,716 $ 266,419 $ 2,345 $ 6,480 $ (210 ) $ 11,347 $ 5,369 $ (74,862 ) $ 366,604 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 267,081 267,081 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (8) 292,942 292,942 Net income per share, basic $ 0.56 $ 1.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ - $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ (0.28 ) $ 1.37 Net income per share, diluted (9) $ 0.52 $ 1.25

________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Legal fees

(4) Other

(5) Inducement expense related to partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes

(6) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to debt

(7) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and retrospectively applied to comparable prior year periods, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe a long-term projected tax rate of 20% better aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides better consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.

(8) Includes 25,861 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans

(9) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $2,074 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes



GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 444,958 $ 7,967 $ 766 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 453,691 Gross margin 84.8 % 1.6 % 0.1 % - - - - 86.5 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 245,901 (18,901 ) (99 ) - - - - 226,901 Research and development 159,220 (38,719 ) - - - - - 120,501 General and administrative 51,425 (16,705 ) - (1,707 ) - - - 33,013 Total operating expenses 456,546 (74,325 ) (99 ) (1,707 ) - - - 380,415 (Loss) income from operations (11,588 ) 82,292 865 1,707 - - - 73,276 Operating margin (2.2 )% 15.7 % 0.2 % 0.3 % - - - 14.0 % Net (loss) income $ (15,616 ) $ 82,292 $ 865 $ 1,707 $ (110 ) $ 16,876 $ (13,453 ) $ 72,561 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 245,766 245,766 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (7) 245,766 301,860 Net (loss) income per share, basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.33 $ - $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.07 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.30 Net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.24

________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Legal fees

(4) Other

(5) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes

(6) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and retrospectively applied to comparable prior year periods, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe a long-term projected tax rate of 20% better aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides better consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.

(7) Includes 56,094 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans





GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Nine Months Ended April 30, 2024 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) Nine Months Ended April 30, 2024 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 1,357,730 $ 25,891 $ 2,626 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,386,247 Gross margin 84.8 % 1.6 % 0.2 % - - - - - 86.6 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 717,926 (61,110 ) (218 ) 194 - - - - 656,792 Research and development 471,596 (117,664 ) - - - - - - 353,932 General and administrative 148,457 (47,594 ) - - (1,755 ) (225 ) - - 98,883 Total operating expenses 1,337,979 (226,368 ) (218 ) 194 (1,755 ) (225 ) - - 1,109,607 Income from operations 19,751 252,259 2,844 (194 ) 1,755 225 - - 276,640 Operating margin 1.2 % 15.8 % 0.2 % - 0.1 % - - - 17.3 % Net income $ 1,326 $ 252,259 $ 2,844 $ (194 ) $ 1,755 $ 925 $ 49,874 $ (49,034 ) $ 259,755 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 243,688 243,688 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (8) 297,055 297,055 Net income per share, basic $ 0.01 $ 1.04 $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.20 $ (0.20 ) $ 1.07 Net income per share, diluted (9) $ 0.05 $ 0.87

________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Restructuring charges (reversals)

(4) Legal fees

(5) Other

(6) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes

(7) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and retrospectively applied to comparable prior year periods, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe a long-term projected tax rate of 20% better aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides better consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.

(8) Includes 53,367 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans

(9) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $12,749 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes

