Amaero International Ltd: Amaero Provides Update to Financial Guidance, Largely Reaffirming Expectations

MCDONALD, Tenn., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA) (OTCQB: AMROF) ("Amaero" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value C103, refractory alloy, and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries, provided an update to its financial outlook, largely reaffirming the Company's expectations.

The Company now expects to achieve positive EBITDA in FY2027. In August of 2024, the Company estimated that it would achieve EBITDA breakeven in FY2026.

The Company reaffirms that the planned capital investments for the 3-year period ending FY2026 is unchanged at an estimated A$72 million. In August of 2024, the Company estimated that the planned capital investments for the 3-year period of FY2024-FY2026 to equal approximately A$72 million.

that the planned capital investments for the 3-year period ending FY2026 is unchanged at an estimated A$72 million. In August of 2024, the Company estimated that the planned capital investments for the 3-year period of FY2024-FY2026 to equal approximately A$72 million. The Company reaffirms that following the A$36 million Export-Import Bank (EXIM) equipment financing and the A$22 million Placement, it is fully funded. In February of 2025, the Company stated that it was fully funded following the A$22 million Placement.

that following the A$36 million Export-Import Bank (EXIM) equipment financing and the A$22 million Placement, it is fully funded. In February of 2025, the Company stated that it was fully funded following the A$22 million Placement. The Company reaffirms that revenue growth is expected to accelerate in the current quarter and that revenue is expected to significantly scale in FY2026. Earlier this year, in April, the Company stated that it was positioned to transition to commercialization in FY2026, that revenue growth was expected to accelerate in the current quarter (4Q FY2025) and that revenue was expected to significantly scale in FY2026.

The extended Continuing Resolution (CR) for the FY2025 congressional United States budget and the Department of Defense programs paused "new starts" and "re-starts" has contributed to a delay in revenue and new contracts. Additionally, various hypersonic programs have advanced more slowly through research, development, testing, and evaluation (RDT&E). An updated Fairmont Consulting study estimates demand for C103 powder at approximately 93 tonnes in FY2030 versus an earlier estimate of 105 tonnes in FY2028 from February 8th, 2024.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero's Chairman and CEO, commented, "Though there is noise and volatility resulting from the United States' federal FY2025 budget and the Trump Administration's tariff and trade policy, the priority policy initiatives are explicitly aimed at re-shoring and scaling sovereign defense, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, re-setting global trade imbalances and forcing government fiscal discipline. Amaero's mission and corporate strategy has been based on "demand pull" and explicitly addresses critical gaps in the U.S. domestic supply chain, including production of refractory and titanium alloy spherical powder for additive manufacturing and PM-HIP manufacturing of near-net-shape parts. The team is focused on where we need to be one year and three years from now. As multinational companies seek to re-locate manufacturing and integrated supply chains to the U.S., we are two years ahead having begun re-locating Amaero to the manufacturing heartland of the United States in July 2023."

The Company has a robust and growing pipeline of long-term agreements and commercial contracts. The Company expects revenue growth to accelerate in the current quarter and a continuation of accelerated revenue growth into FY2026.

